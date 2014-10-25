LeBron James Will Allow Fans To Decide If He Does The Chalk Toss

With the return of LeBron to Cleveland this offseason, the two-time champion will allow fans on social media to determine whether he should bring back the chalk toss or not.

LeBron, during media day last month, revealed that he would let his kids decide, but he has since changed his mind and is going to let social media make the choice.

"I may," James said when asked if he would bring the chalk toss back. "I'm going to let the fans decide and see what they think. If they want me to, I will do it."

"My boys don't need anything," James said. "As long as I'm in uniform, that's all they care about."

LeBron went on a similar path earlier in the offseason when he let the fans decide if he should wear 23, the number he wore when he was in Cleveland, or 6, the number he wore in Miami where he won back to back championships.

The chalk toss was first done by the great Michael Jordan. The day LeBron started doing it, the toss became the most popular pregame ritual in the NBA. There used to be a banner hanging outside of the Quicken Loans Arena of him doing the chalk toss. With the fans most likely picking LeBron to bring it back, it will make his return more exciting, but LeBron owes it to the fans to bring the toss back.

LeBron, since he made his return, always thought about bringing the chalk toss back after he stopped doing it during the 2011 playoffs his first year in Miami. He gave us an idea that the chalk toss is coming back when he posted a video on Instagram.