Minnesota Timberwolves Are Finalizing A Buyout With J.J. Barea

The Minnesota Timberwolves and J.J. Barea are finalizing a buyout, and Barea should be waived by Monday’s roster cut down deadline, according to Marc Stein of ESPN.

Barea has a $4.5 million expiring contract, and the Timberwolves had been looking to part ways with the eight-year veteran for a while now. After the buyout is complete, Barea is expected to draw interest from the Dallas Mavericks, who are apparently going to make room on their roster for Barea. This could mean that a Gal Mekel trade is looming, but the Mavericks still have plenty of point guard depth which makes the situation quite interesting.

In three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Barea averaged 10.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game. However, he has fallen out of favor as the backup point guard in Minnesota, especially since the team signed Mo Williams.

After Barea is officially waived, the Timberwolves roster will stand at 15, meaning Glen Robinson III, who does not have a fully guaranteed contract, will remain on the roster.