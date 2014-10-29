Portland Trail Blazers - Oklahoma City Thunder Live of 2014 NBA Scores

FINAL: Blazers win 106-89. The Blazers came up with a huge 36 point 4th quarter to steal the game away fomr the Thunder.

4th 0:26: Allen Crabbe for three!

4th 1:30: Thomas Robinson drains the jumper

4th 2:00: Portland has subbed in all of their bench players now

4th 2:55: Matthews for three again!

4th 3:27: Wesley Matthews for three!

4th 3:55: OKC is fighting deperately to stay in this game now

4th 5:17: Batum with the steal and then the lob to LaMarcus Aldridge! Timeout OKC!

4th 7:00: Damian Lillard drains a three pointer! OKC calls timeout!

4th 7:08: Defensive 3 second violation on Kendrick Perkins

4th 8:40: Charge called on Roberson

4th 9:57: Chris Kaman with the spinning move toward the basket

4th 10:41: Damian Lillard drains a three pointer! Portland has their largest lead of the night! Could this be the start of a signiture Portland three-point bombardment?

4th 11:10: Wesley Matthews starts the quarter off with a three pointer

end of third quarter

3rd 2:40: The Blazers take the lead on a Batum layup! The crowd is getting VERY loud

3rd 3:11: The Blazers tie the game on a pair of Aldridge costless throws

3rd 3:35: The Blazers have brought the game back to within 2 points

3rd 5:02: Russell Westbrook with the and one! The Blazers are going to have to do something about him

3rd 5:44: Wesley Matthews drains a three and forces the Thunder to call timeout!

3rd 6:20: Russell Westbrook is having one of the best nights that he'll ever have. He has 33 points in this game, while keeing Lillard to just 2

3rd 6:45: Batum breaks Perry Jones' ankes and sinks the jumper

3rd 8:51: The Blazers are gaining momentum,. bringing it to a 3 point game

3rd 9:17: Batum finally hits a three pointer for the Blazers

3rd 10:08: Damian Lillard finally scored his first points of the season! Maybe this will give the Blazers the spark that they need

3rd 10:22: This is the worst that the Blazers have played since their 33 win season 2 years ago

3rd 10:52: This game is starting to get a little bit scrappy

3rd 12:00: second half of the game has begun

HALFTIME

2nd 0:02: Both Matthews and Westbrook dunk for their last posetions of the half

2nd 0:26: Portland has missed their last 6 fg attempts

2nd 1:26: Shot clock violation on the Thunder

2nd 2:49: Darren Collison with the and-one!

2nd 3:49: At this point in time, the BLazers are not living up to my keys for them to win the game. Aldridge is covering Batum's scoring role, but Lillard needs to pick it up fast

2nd 4:15: LaMarcus Aldridge draws the and-one! He is carrying the Blazers at this point. He looks like he'll be able to improve on his performance from last season, which was a career year for him

2nd 4:45: Damian Lillard has yet to score in this game. He is 0-5

2nd 4:52: Westbrook is fouled on the three point attempt by Wesley Matthews

2nd 5:33: Chris Kaman with another offensive rebound for the Blazers!

2nd 6:09: Robin Lopez grabs an offensive rebound for the Blazers!

2nd 7:58: Chris Kaman is playing incredibly for the Blazers!

2nd 9:00: Illegal screen called on Steven Adams. The Blazers are starting to gain momentum now

2nd 9:10: Robin Lopez with the putback for the Blazers

2nd 10:11: The Blazers are playing with 2 centers on the floor right now. It's working very well against OKC's post defense

end of 1st: score: 34-29 OKC up

1:36: Goaltending call on the Blazers

1st 3:05: LaMarcus Aldridge draws the crafty foul on Kendrick Perkins

1st 3:20: CJ McCollum and Joel Freeland have checked in for the Blazers

1st 4:55: Westbrook breaks the Blazers run with a jump shot

1st 5:09: Portland is on a 7-0 run

1st 5:58: Wesley Matthews downs a three pointer for the Blazers

1st 7:05: Chris Kaman has scored his first points as a Portland Trail Blazer

1st 7:33: The Blazers are still trying to get some offensive momentum

1st 8:10: LaMarcus Aldridge scores and draws the foul!

1st 9:24: Chris Kaman has entered the game for the Blazers

1st 9:24: Russell Westbrook with the and-one!

7:43: LaMarcus Aldridge knocks down the Blazers first three of the season!

7:40: The Thunder have won the tip

7:38: The Blazers players are now being introduced to the Moda Center crowd

7:31: "it lit a fire underneath me.. because i got cut and i've never got cut form a team before" Damian Lillard on his FIBA position.

6:45: My pick before the game starts for player of the game is LaMarcus Aldridge. The Thunder will be forced to play tight on the premeter, allowing for Aldridge to have more space. Also, Adams' and Ibaka's chemistry will still be developing.

6:35: Wesley Matthews will wear a pink shooting sleeve tonight in honor of cancer awareness

6:35: Anthony Morrow is also out for the Thunder

6:35: Another thing to me recognized tonight: Steven Adams has taken over as starting center for the Thunder

6:35: Tonights game will be televised nationally on ESPN

6:35: Keys for the Thunder to win this game:

6:32: 1. Russell Westbrook has to defeat Damian Lillard on the offensive end (outscore him)

6:32: 2. Serge Ibaka needs to keep Aldridge from scoring more than 20 points, however Aldridge has a past of playing well against the Thunder.

6:10: 3. The Thunder need to stay out of foul trouble. They will have to keep their starters in the game as much as possible to be able to make up for the absence of Kevin Durant

6:06: 4. Bench players need to step up and score. they also need to take advantage of the rebuilt Blazers' bench on the defensive end. Keeping Chris Kaman under 10 points would be ideal for them.

6:05: Keys for the Blazers to win this game:

6:04: 1.The Blazers need to keep bombarding the Thunder from three point range, and switch to Aldridge when they adjust their defense.

6:04: 2.Damian Lillard has to keep Russell Westbrook in check. This is crucial for the Blazers' to limit the Thunder's scoring

6:04: 3. Aldridge, Lillard, Matthews, and Batum need to combine for 60+ points

6:04: 4. Keep the starters fresh by utilizing their improved bench.

6:04: It will be interesting to see how deep Blazers' coach Terry Stotts digs into his roster this year, as the Blazers are deeper than they have been since Lillard joined the league. It will likely mean less time for the starters, while keeping the bench players' playing time the same. This will allow Stotts to utilize his third string for a few minutes each game, or mix the second and third strings.

5:59: Other NBA news: The Hornets have signed Kemba Walker to a 4 year deal worth $48 Million and Rajon Rondo is expected to play in the Celtic's opening game after suffering a broken hand during the preseason. Also, Lakers rookie Julius Randle has broken his leg, and will not return to the court this season.

5:56: Blazers News: The Blazers picked up Meyers Leonard's team option, but declined Thomas Robinsons. Robinson will have to play very well this season to earn a spot back with the Blazers, and likely for not much more than he is earning now, as both Aldridge and Matthews will become costless agents this offseason.

5:53: For the Thunder, Russell Westbrook will be their main scorer, while Ibaka will have to contribute on the offensive end as well.

5:50: LaMarcus Aldridge will enter the season looking to maintain his performance from last year, which earned him a spot on the all-star team along with Lillard. Aldridge will have to be playing his best defensive game tonight in order to stop the Thunder's big men.

5:47: The matchup to look tonight will be Russell Westbrook vs Damian Lillard. Westbrook is a proven all-star point guard in the league, while Lillard is rising, and coming off of the best playoff run the Blazers have had in 14 years. In addition, both are considered scorinog point guards. The difference between Lillard and Westbrook comes down to athleticism. While Lillard bombards opponents with three point shots, Westbrook attacks the lane in an agressive manner. This will bring out the flaws in Damian Lillard's defense, making Westbrook my pick to win the matchup.

5:45: Hopefully the Thunder take this chance to strengthen their bench and role players, so that when Durant returns they can make a solid run at a higher seed.

5:42: The Oklahoma City Thunder seemed poised to make a run at the championship last year, but after Serge Ibaka became injured their hopes were dashed.

5:39: The Blazers' defense was their downfall last year. They have one of the best offenses in the league, however PG Damian Lillard and PF LaMarcus Aldridge were not effective on the defensive end.

5:37: With Durant out of the mix tonight, the Blazers will be looking to Nicolas Batum and Wesley Matthews to score. Normally when the Blazers play the Thunder, Matthews and Batum take turns defending Durant, depending on his playing style that night, though normally Batum is chosen because of his height. Tonight, the pair will be able to focus on their offensive output, and put less effort into the defensive end.

5:35: After mentioning the end of the Blazer's playoff run, lets look back at what was (arguably) the most memorable shot in Blazers history:

5:34: Let's also take look at how the Thunder ended their season:

5:34: Before we start this commentary, lets take a look at how the Blazers ended their season last year:

5:33: Tonight's game will tip off at 7:30

5:32: The Portland Trail Blazers will start the season off completely healthy, save for Meyers Leonard who will not play due to upper respitory illness, while the Thunder will start the season off without superstar Kevin Durant. Durant suffer a Jones fracture in his foot, and is expected to miss another 5+ weeks of play.

5:30: Welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of NBA game Portland Trail Blazers - Oklahoma City Thunder. This commentary will be done by the AssociateHead of the NBA Department, Rishi Purohit (@Rishi_VAVEL)