J.J. Barea Agrees To Sign With The Dallas Mavericks, Gal Mekel To Be Waived

J.J. Barea has agreed to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, as expected, after being bought out and waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The team will release point guard Gal Mekel to make room for Barea, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN Dallas.

Barea cleared waivers Wednesday afternoon and will sign for the veteran’s minimum. He will rejoin the Mavericks where he previously spent five years with the team and won an NBA championship in 2011.

In his final year with the Mavericks, Barea averaged 9.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game. He fell out of favor in Minnesota in three years with the team and began to be mentioned in trade rumors.

The Dallas Mavericks are stacked with point guards now. They have Jameer Nelson, Devin Harris, Raymond Felton, and now J.J. Barea. It will be interesting to see how Rick Carlisle manages the minutes at that position. We may possibly see small lineups from the Mavs throughout the season, just like Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Barea, 30, is entering his ninth season in the NBA.