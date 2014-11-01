Los Angeles Lakers - Golden State Warriors Live of 2014 NBA Scores
4th Quarter (:00): Lakers - 104 Warriors - 127. 

4th Quarter (:40): Lakers have allowed 124 points. 

4th Quarter (1:00): The Lakers will fall to 0-4 for the first time since moving to Los Angeles. 

4th Quarter (1:22): Clarkson hits a three for L.A. Both teams have emptied their bench. 

4th Quarter (1:43): Klay Thompson heads to the bench with 41 points. Curry heads  to the bench with 31 points. 

4th Quarter (1:55): Curry and Thompson have both scored over 30 points. That's the second time both score over 30 points in one game. 

4th Quarter (1:55): Thompson has a new career-high. He just signed a new contract and has 39 points. 

4th Quarter (2:23): This game is pretty much over. Curry just playing around with the Lakers now. 

4th quarter (3:04): Disasterous game by Jeremy Lin. He turns it over again, which leads to a Thompson dunk. 

4th quarter (4:35): Thompson to the line to add on to his 33 points. 

4th quarter (4:39): Another turnover by the Lakers. This is getting ugly. 

4th quarter (5:32): Now the Warriors running the Lakers off the floor. Lakers getting really sloppy.

4th quarter (5:40): Lakers point guards have zero field goals. Lin needs to, has to step it up for the Lakers to succeed. 

4th Quarter (6:02): Curry finds Thompson for a three. 12-point Warriors lead. 

4th Quarter (7:00): Curry toys with a few Lakers and gets to the rim for a lay in. 

4th Quarter (7:37): Lin with an amazing over the shoulder pass to Hill for the slam after Iggy drained a jumper. 

4th Quarter (8:04): Lakers over the foul limit early in the quarter.

4th Quarter (8:17): Lakers - 92 Warriors - 99.

4th Quarter (9:29): Both teams playing very small lineups. 

4th Quarter (10:12): Lin continues to struggle...Terrible game for him. 

4th Quarter (10:43): Davis with another two off a pick and roll play.

4th Quarter (11:00): Barbosa drives it into the paint for a banker. 

4th Quarter (11:21): Thompson goes to the bench to get a rest. Both Curry and Thompson on the bench. This may be a good chance for the Lakers to go on a run. 

4th Quarter (11:43): Thompson hits another shot, and he is now up to 30 points. 

3rd Quarter (:00): Lakers - 86 Warriors - 93. Entertaining quarter. Both teams going back and forth. 

3rd Quarter (:33): Leandro Barbosa hits a wild layup over Davis.

3rd Quarter (1:26): Johnson grabs an offensive rebound and puts in a jumper of his own. Five-point game.

3rd Quarter (1:59): Kobe cans home another jumper. 

3rd Quarter (2:14): Thompson with another three. 

3rd Quarter (2:35): Kobe takes it to the hole to cut the lead to 6.

3rd Quarter (2:48): Thompson hits a three and puts the Warriors up 8 after it was only a three-point game. 

3rd Quarter (3:21): Barnes showing his athleticism. Attacks the rim and finishes with a reverse, left handed layup.

3rd Quarter (4:00): Just like that, Kobe is shooting 50 percent from the field. 

3rd Quarter (4:10): Unreal! Kobe hits a deep croner jumper over two Warriors. 

3rd Quarter (4:37): Kobe answers with a jumper on the other end.

3rd Quarter (4:48): Thompson gives Kobe a dose of his own medicine. He fakes Kobe, gets him in the air, draws a foul, and hits the shot. 

3rd Quarter (5:07): Curry answers with a ridiculous three pointer of his own.

3rd Quarter (5:28): Kobe knocks down a three.

3rd Quarter (5:45): Lakers - 70 Warriors - 76.

3rd Quarter (6:05): Johnson hits a three, but no defense on the other end as Barnes gets an easy dunk. 

3rd Quarter (6:44): Lin has had an awful night. 

3rd Quarter (7:06): Kobe with a fall away jumper over Thompson. 

3rd Quarter (7:17): So many wet spots on the floor. A lot of players slipping an sliding. 

3rd Quarter (7:41): Breakdown on defense and Thompson gets another lay up. 

3rd Quarter (7:58): Lakers - 65 Warriors - 68.

3rd Quarter (7:58): Kobe now with an and-one play after a steal. 

3rd Quarter (8:16): Kobe finally swishes home a jumper. He has been off. 

3rd Quarter (8:44): Thompson now takes Hill to the rim for a lefty lay up.

3rd Quarter (9:09): Consistency was key, and he has been.

3rd Quarter (9:21): Hill once again! A tear drop this time.

3rd Quarter (9:58): Thompson takes Wesley Johnson to the rim for a reverse lay up.

3rd Quarter (11:05): Jordan Hill starts the quarter for the Lakers. 

Halftime: Lakers - 55 Warriors - 61. 

2nd Quarter (:01): Warriors commit a silly foul with under one second left. 

2nd Quarter (:03): Two Lakers tripped each other and fell, which allowed an easy dunk for Iguodala on the other end. 

2nd Quarter (:08): What a wild lay up by Kobe and a foul!

2nd Quarter (:58): Lin has drawn back to back fouls. He got his first points a possession ago off two costless throws. 

2nd Quarter (1:32): What a turnaround. The Warriors up by 11 just like that.

2nd Quarter (2:06): Kobe really struggling. 

2nd Quarter (2:31): Jordan Hill picks up his third foul.

2nd Quarter (2:35): Lakers - 47 Warriors - 54.

2nd Quarter (3:06): Lakers make a couple of good hustle plays, but it results into a travelling call on Kobe.

2nd Quarter (3:28): Hill hits another. He's been on fire lately. 

2nd Quarter (3:53): Lakers - 45 Warriors - 52.

2nd Quarter (4:12): Curry with an incredible three-point play. 

2nd Quarter (5:23): Hill stops the run with a tip in play.

2nd Quarter (6:34): 14-0 run by the Warriors. Just like that, they are up by four. 

2nd Quarter (6:03): Thompson is now fouled and will look to give the Warriors the lead. 

2nd Quarter (6:48): So the Warriors convert on three straight three-point plays in different ways. It's a one point game just like that. 

2nd Quarter (6:48): Kobe fouls Curry on a three. Another chance for the Warriors to add three more points. 

2nd Quarter (7:19): And now Barnes gets a shot to go and a foul. Chance for a three-point play...and he gets it. 

2nd Quarter (7:38): Curry back into the game, and he sets up Barnes for an open three. 

2nd Quarter (7:45): Lakers - 43 Warriors - 33.

2nd Quarter (8:07): Lakers communicating well on defense. Sacre hits a jumper on the other end. 

2nd Quarter (9:34): Lakers playing some defense. Surprising, isn't it?

2nd Quarter (9:58): And now Davis steals it and gets rewarded with two costless throws on the other end. 

2nd Quarter (10:51): Ed Davis with another interior shot. He's got 9. 

2nd Quarter (11:16): Speights gets an offensive rebound and puts it back in. 

2nd Quarter (11:39): Sacre with a tough tip in puts the Lakers up 8. 

2nd Quarter (11:50): Wayne Ellington slips on a wet spot and is forced to call a timeout. 

1st Quarter (:00): Lakers - 35 Warriors - 29. A lot of different players scoring, which is a very good sign for the Lakers. 

1st Quarter (:01): Ed Davis working hard. Misses, but he gets a hand in there to tip the ball back in. 

1st Quarter (:40): Curry is on the bench now. He sits with 14 points. 

1st Quarter (:40): After a good block by Hill, Davis gets a foul and-one. 

1st Quarter (1:07): Hill answers one of his own. He is playing with a lot of confidence. He's got 10. 

1st Quarter (1:27): Festus Ezeli with a nice jump hook in the paint. 

1st Quarter (2:05): Curry comes back to hit a three from deep.

1st Quarter (2:27): Great defense by Price who steals it from Curry. 

1st Quarter (3:06): Back to back turnovers by the Lakers. 

1st Quarter (3:17): Curry is in the zone right now. 

1st Quarter (3:44): Curry ansers wit ha bank shot. 

1st Quarter (4:00): Good find by Ed Davis. He finds Hill who slams it home. 

1st Quarter (4:25): Back to back jumpers now by Kobe as he hits another one. 

1st Quarter (4:40): Curry showing his ball handling, crosses over Lin, gets to the rim, and gets fouled. 

1st Quarter (4:50): Kobe finally hits his first field goal. 

1st Quarter (5:03): Lakers leave Curry open beyond the arc, and well, we know what happens after that. 

1st Quarter (5:27): Kobe off to a 0-of-4 start. However, the Lakers playing a much better first quarter, leading 16-13.

1st Quarter (6:03): Hill emphatically blocks Curry in transition. 

1st Quarter (6:32): Wesley Johnson answers with an and-one play. 

1st Quarter (6:50): Curry with a jumper, and it's a two point game.

1st Quarter (7:03): Kobe off to a sluggish start.

1st Quarter (7:17): Thompson picks up his second foul. Barbosa in the game.

1st Quarter (7:24): Nice feed by Kobe to Boozer who gets swatted by Bogut at the rim. 

1st Quarter (7:45): Thompson hits a three. 

1st Quarter (7:57): Lakers - 13 Warriors - 6. 

1st Quarter (8:16): Jordan Hill picking up where he left off last night, hitting two straight jumpers. 

1st Quarter (8:28): The Warriors a bit sloppy to start.

1st Quarter (8:36): So far Boozer off to a good start.

1st Quarter (8:55): Klay Thompson on the board with two.

1st Quarter (9:09): Hill puts the Lakers up 3. 

1st Quarter (10:02): Harrison Barnes with a nice reverse dunk!

1st Quarter (11:45): Andre Bogut starts the game with a dunk.

10:43 P.M. EST: Harrison Barnes has taken over the starting position over Andre Iguodala.

10:18 P.M. EST: Robert Sacre has the best plus/minus on the Lakers. 

10:05 P.M. EST: The Warriors won the season series 3-1 against the Lakers last season.

8:46 P.M. EST: In case you guys missed it, here is one play where Kobe looked like young Kobe. 