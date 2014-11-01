Los Angeles Lakers - Golden State Warriors Live of 2014 NBA Scores

4th Quarter (:00): Lakers - 104 Warriors - 127.

4th Quarter (:40): Lakers have allowed 124 points.

4th Quarter (1:00): The Lakers will fall to 0-4 for the first time since moving to Los Angeles.

4th Quarter (1:22): Clarkson hits a three for L.A. Both teams have emptied their bench.

4th Quarter (1:43): Klay Thompson heads to the bench with 41 points. Curry heads to the bench with 31 points.

4th Quarter (1:55): Curry and Thompson have both scored over 30 points. That's the second time both score over 30 points in one game.

4th Quarter (1:55): Thompson has a new career-high. He just signed a new contract and has 39 points.

4th Quarter (2:23): This game is pretty much over. Curry just playing around with the Lakers now.

4th quarter (3:04): Disasterous game by Jeremy Lin. He turns it over again, which leads to a Thompson dunk.

4th quarter (4:35): Thompson to the line to add on to his 33 points.

4th quarter (4:39): Another turnover by the Lakers. This is getting ugly.

4th quarter (5:32): Now the Warriors running the Lakers off the floor. Lakers getting really sloppy.

4th quarter (5:40): Lakers point guards have zero field goals. Lin needs to, has to step it up for the Lakers to succeed.

4th Quarter (6:02): Curry finds Thompson for a three. 12-point Warriors lead.

4th Quarter (7:00): Curry toys with a few Lakers and gets to the rim for a lay in.

4th Quarter (7:37): Lin with an amazing over the shoulder pass to Hill for the slam after Iggy drained a jumper.

4th Quarter (8:04): Lakers over the foul limit early in the quarter.

4th Quarter (8:17): Lakers - 92 Warriors - 99.

4th Quarter (9:29): Both teams playing very small lineups.

4th Quarter (10:12): Lin continues to struggle...Terrible game for him.

4th Quarter (10:43): Davis with another two off a pick and roll play.

4th Quarter (11:00): Barbosa drives it into the paint for a banker.

4th Quarter (11:21): Thompson goes to the bench to get a rest. Both Curry and Thompson on the bench. This may be a good chance for the Lakers to go on a run.

4th Quarter (11:43): Thompson hits another shot, and he is now up to 30 points.

3rd Quarter (:00): Lakers - 86 Warriors - 93. Entertaining quarter. Both teams going back and forth.

3rd Quarter (:33): Leandro Barbosa hits a wild layup over Davis.

3rd Quarter (1:26): Johnson grabs an offensive rebound and puts in a jumper of his own. Five-point game.

3rd Quarter (1:59): Kobe cans home another jumper.

3rd Quarter (2:14): Thompson with another three.

3rd Quarter (2:35): Kobe takes it to the hole to cut the lead to 6.

3rd Quarter (2:48): Thompson hits a three and puts the Warriors up 8 after it was only a three-point game.

3rd Quarter (3:21): Barnes showing his athleticism. Attacks the rim and finishes with a reverse, left handed layup.

3rd Quarter (4:00): Just like that, Kobe is shooting 50 percent from the field.

3rd Quarter (4:10): Unreal! Kobe hits a deep croner jumper over two Warriors.

3rd Quarter (4:37): Kobe answers with a jumper on the other end.

3rd Quarter (4:48): Thompson gives Kobe a dose of his own medicine. He fakes Kobe, gets him in the air, draws a foul, and hits the shot.

3rd Quarter (5:07): Curry answers with a ridiculous three pointer of his own.

3rd Quarter (5:28): Kobe knocks down a three.

3rd Quarter (5:45): Lakers - 70 Warriors - 76.

3rd Quarter (6:05): Johnson hits a three, but no defense on the other end as Barnes gets an easy dunk.

3rd Quarter (6:44): Lin has had an awful night.

3rd Quarter (7:06): Kobe with a fall away jumper over Thompson.

3rd Quarter (7:17): So many wet spots on the floor. A lot of players slipping an sliding.

3rd Quarter (7:41): Breakdown on defense and Thompson gets another lay up.

3rd Quarter (7:58): Lakers - 65 Warriors - 68.

3rd Quarter (7:58): Kobe now with an and-one play after a steal.

3rd Quarter (8:16): Kobe finally swishes home a jumper. He has been off.

3rd Quarter (8:44): Thompson now takes Hill to the rim for a lefty lay up.

3rd Quarter (9:09): Consistency was key, and he has been.

3rd Quarter (9:21): Hill once again! A tear drop this time.

3rd Quarter (9:58): Thompson takes Wesley Johnson to the rim for a reverse lay up.

3rd Quarter (11:05): Jordan Hill starts the quarter for the Lakers.

Halftime: Lakers - 55 Warriors - 61.

2nd Quarter (:01): Warriors commit a silly foul with under one second left.

2nd Quarter (:03): Two Lakers tripped each other and fell, which allowed an easy dunk for Iguodala on the other end.

2nd Quarter (:08): What a wild lay up by Kobe and a foul!

2nd Quarter (:58): Lin has drawn back to back fouls. He got his first points a possession ago off two costless throws.

2nd Quarter (1:32): What a turnaround. The Warriors up by 11 just like that.

2nd Quarter (2:06): Kobe really struggling.

2nd Quarter (2:31): Jordan Hill picks up his third foul.

2nd Quarter (2:35): Lakers - 47 Warriors - 54.

2nd Quarter (3:06): Lakers make a couple of good hustle plays, but it results into a travelling call on Kobe.

2nd Quarter (3:28): Hill hits another. He's been on fire lately.

2nd Quarter (3:53): Lakers - 45 Warriors - 52.

2nd Quarter (4:12): Curry with an incredible three-point play.

2nd Quarter (5:23): Hill stops the run with a tip in play.

2nd Quarter (6:34): 14-0 run by the Warriors. Just like that, they are up by four.

2nd Quarter (6:03): Thompson is now fouled and will look to give the Warriors the lead.

2nd Quarter (6:48): So the Warriors convert on three straight three-point plays in different ways. It's a one point game just like that.

2nd Quarter (6:48): Kobe fouls Curry on a three. Another chance for the Warriors to add three more points.

2nd Quarter (7:19): And now Barnes gets a shot to go and a foul. Chance for a three-point play...and he gets it.

2nd Quarter (7:38): Curry back into the game, and he sets up Barnes for an open three.

2nd Quarter (7:45): Lakers - 43 Warriors - 33.

2nd Quarter (8:07): Lakers communicating well on defense. Sacre hits a jumper on the other end.

2nd Quarter (9:34): Lakers playing some defense. Surprising, isn't it?

2nd Quarter (9:58): And now Davis steals it and gets rewarded with two costless throws on the other end.

2nd Quarter (10:51): Ed Davis with another interior shot. He's got 9.

2nd Quarter (11:16): Speights gets an offensive rebound and puts it back in.

2nd Quarter (11:39): Sacre with a tough tip in puts the Lakers up 8.

2nd Quarter (11:50): Wayne Ellington slips on a wet spot and is forced to call a timeout.

1st Quarter (:00): Lakers - 35 Warriors - 29. A lot of different players scoring, which is a very good sign for the Lakers.

1st Quarter (:01): Ed Davis working hard. Misses, but he gets a hand in there to tip the ball back in.

1st Quarter (:40): Curry is on the bench now. He sits with 14 points.

1st Quarter (:40): After a good block by Hill, Davis gets a foul and-one.

1st Quarter (1:07): Hill answers one of his own. He is playing with a lot of confidence. He's got 10.

1st Quarter (1:27): Festus Ezeli with a nice jump hook in the paint.

1st Quarter (2:05): Curry comes back to hit a three from deep.

1st Quarter (2:27): Great defense by Price who steals it from Curry.

1st Quarter (3:06): Back to back turnovers by the Lakers.

1st Quarter (3:17): Curry is in the zone right now.

1st Quarter (3:44): Curry ansers wit ha bank shot.

1st Quarter (4:00): Good find by Ed Davis. He finds Hill who slams it home.

1st Quarter (4:25): Back to back jumpers now by Kobe as he hits another one.

1st Quarter (4:40): Curry showing his ball handling, crosses over Lin, gets to the rim, and gets fouled.

1st Quarter (4:50): Kobe finally hits his first field goal.

1st Quarter (5:03): Lakers leave Curry open beyond the arc, and well, we know what happens after that.

1st Quarter (5:27): Kobe off to a 0-of-4 start. However, the Lakers playing a much better first quarter, leading 16-13.

1st Quarter (6:03): Hill emphatically blocks Curry in transition.

1st Quarter (6:32): Wesley Johnson answers with an and-one play.

1st Quarter (6:50): Curry with a jumper, and it's a two point game.

1st Quarter (7:03): Kobe off to a sluggish start.

1st Quarter (7:17): Thompson picks up his second foul. Barbosa in the game.

1st Quarter (7:24): Nice feed by Kobe to Boozer who gets swatted by Bogut at the rim.

1st Quarter (7:45): Thompson hits a three.

1st Quarter (7:57): Lakers - 13 Warriors - 6.

1st Quarter (8:16): Jordan Hill picking up where he left off last night, hitting two straight jumpers.

1st Quarter (8:28): The Warriors a bit sloppy to start.

1st Quarter (8:36): So far Boozer off to a good start.

1st Quarter (8:55): Klay Thompson on the board with two.

1st Quarter (9:09): Hill puts the Lakers up 3.

1st Quarter (10:02): Harrison Barnes with a nice reverse dunk!

1st Quarter (11:45): Andre Bogut starts the game with a dunk.

10:43 P.M. EST: Harrison Barnes has taken over the starting position over Andre Iguodala.

10:18 P.M. EST: Robert Sacre has the best plus/minus on the Lakers.

10:05 P.M. EST: The Warriors won the season series 3-1 against the Lakers last season.

8:46 P.M. EST: In case you guys missed it, here is one play where Kobe looked like young Kobe.

8:45 P.M. EST: How about Kobe last night in the first half. He was turning back the hands of time. He made a couple of flashy moves that made him look like young Kobe.

8:44 P.M. EST: We could expect another fun and exciting game if the Lakers come out with effort and intensity like they did Friday. Also, if they get good production from a couple of guys offensively, then the Lakers can make this game interesting.

8:43 P.M. EST: Kobe looked a bit fatigued in the Lakers' last game. This game tonight will mark four games in five nights for the Lakers. We may see Kobe even more tired in this one and expect Coach Byron Scott to give Kobe quick breathers.

8:42 P.M. EST: Speaking of Thompson, his task will be to defend Kobe Bryant which is a role he has been playing against the Lakers ever since he joined the league.

8:41 P.M. EST: Klay Thompson just signed a four-year, $70 million contract extension. Overpaid? Some people believe he is, but he is going to come out and prove his value on the court. You could continue to expect big night's from one of the best two-way guards in the league. Frankly, the stint he had with Team USA has made Thompson a better player, judging off his fantastic preseason performances. He has grown as a player and may have a more consistent year.

8:40 P.M. EST: Any open look the Warriors receive from downtown, we know that they will drain it. Here is where the Lakers defense will have to be sharp but to no ones surprise, it has not been sharp at all in the first three games of the season. The Lakers have allowed their opponents to score 115.0 points per game and have been a minus-78 from threes with all three games combined, leading to a 0-3 record.

8:39 P.M. EST: However, even if Lee does not play, the Warriors will still do damage from beyond the arc. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will, without question, put up three-point attempts all game long. The Lakers have yet to win the three-point battle against their opponents, and the Warriors are not shy of launching threes and hitting them in bunches.

8:38 P.M. EST: The Warriors may be without David Lee for a second straight game. Lee did not practice in contact drills and is questionable for this game. Lee is a huge part of what the Warriors do. He could score, rebound, and pass pretty well for a big man. He brings a lot of energy and versatility.

8:37 P.M. EST: Another thing that cannot stop is Lin's aggression on offense. Lin was attacking the basket, penetrating, finding teammates. He will need to have the same mindset in this one if the Lakers want to have a chance.

8:36 P.M. EST: Now, the key for the Lakers is to remain consistent. That is a big issue. Jordan Hill scored 23 last night, but what will he score tonight? Hill has been highly inconsistent in the past, so he cannot follow last night's performance with a subpar one. Obviously, the Lakers hung with the Clippers because everyone stepped up.

8:35 P.M. EST: Lastly, sharing was caring for the Lakers last night. They were moving the ball around really well. Everyone was getting touches, and the shot distribution was balanced.

8:34 P.M. EST: Another good sign was that the Lakers were rebounding. They gave a better effort on the rebounding and out-rebounded the Clippers.

8:33 P.M. EST: The first positive for the Lakers was that someone other than Kobe Bryant stepped up. Jordan Hill scored 23 points, Jeremy Lin scored 17 points and dished out nine assists. Ed Davis had 10 points off the bench. So it is safe to say that Kobe got some help offensively.

8:32 P.M. EST: The Lakers saw many positives they can take from Friday night's game against the Clippers.

8:31 P.M. EST: The Warriors have had one day of rest and look to be the fresher team as the Lakers played last night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

8:30 P.M. EST: Welcome to VAVEL_USA's LIVE of the Los Angeles Lakers vs the Golden State Warriors.