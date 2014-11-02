New York Knicks Host The Charlotte Hornets Preview

The last time the New York Knicks faced off against the Charlotte Hornets, Carmelo Anthony broke the New York Knicks all time single game scoring record by dropping 62 points, breaking Bernard King's team record. Tonight, Anthony is poised to pass another scoring threshold. When he steps out onto the Madison Square Garden floor tonight, he will only need three points to reach 20,000 for his career.



But nobody in New York is talking about Anthony's milestone. Not after New York handed LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers a stunning defeat in their home opener on Thursday. In what was expected to be a coronation in James's homecoming, with New York playing the foil, the Knicks turned the tables on the Cavaliers and ruined the party.



Derek Fisher, now with his first professional coaching victory in hand, will guide the Knicks as they look to keep the momentum going tonight on their home floor. The Knicks and the Hornets both enter the game with matching 1-1 records. Charlotte kicked off the season with a win against Milwaukee and followed with a 71-69 loss to Memphis last night. Both of their contests have been decided by two points.



As José Calderon continues to work on making his way back following a calf injury, the Knicks are expected to start Shane Larkin at the point guard again. Larkin has started both games this season. The Knicks elected not to exercise their contract option for Larkin this week, along with his starting backcourt mate Iman Shumpert, leaving the two guards to become unrestricted costless agents at the end of the season.



Rumors have been swirling around the league this week regarding a possible Knicks trade for Kobe Bryant. With the Los Angeles Lakers off to their worst start in nearly 50 years, speculation is running rampant that Bryant will demand a trade in order to have one final chance at a sixth championship.



Kobe won five championships while playing alongside Knicks head coach Derek Fisher. Those teams were coached by Knicks president Phil Jackson, and many believe he would welcome an opportunity to reunite with the Zen Master. Until that happens, the Knicks will have to rely on Carmelo Anthony and company.



Knick Thoughts:



Only 39 players in NBA history have reached the 20,000 point mark, with Anthony poised to be the 40th. Hornets owner Michael Jordan is third on the all-time scoring list, with Kobe Bryant fourth and looking to pass Jordan later this season.