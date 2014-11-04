NBA Review Week One: October 28-November 3

The Undefeated:

Week one is complete, and we have four undefeated teams. In the western conference, it's the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, and the Golden State Warriors. In the East, the only undefeated team are the Miami Heat and not LeBron and the Cavs. LeBron's old team the Miami Heat remain undefeated. The problem with this is that with the exception of the Heat beating Wizards, the Grizzlies beating the Hornets, and Golden State beating the Trail Blazers, none of the teams they have beaten are teams that are teams predicted to make the playoffs.

The Rockets defeated the 76ers, Lakers, Jazz, and Celtics (all teams that are fighting for the top draft pick). Memphis has beaten the Timberwolves, a Paul George-less Pacers team, the Hornets, and the Pelicans (still the worst name ever). Miami has beaten the Wizards, the 76ers, and the Raptors (they aren't making the playoffs), and the Warriors have beaten the Kings, Lakers, and Blazers. While it is great that they have started the season unbeaten, judgment should be reserved until each of the teams go through some sort of adversity as a team or face an NBA juggernaut.



Upsets:

Right off the back, the Celtics home opener and the Knicks beating the Cavs have probably been the biggest shocks this week. With the Celtics, it wasn't like they were playing the Spurs or the Clippers. It was just that they gave the Nets a beating they will never forget. This was a beat down of beat downs. This was a young team projected to be one of five worst teams this season, and they scored 100 points before the fourth quarter. Great motivation for a young team on their first game of the season, especially Kelly Olynyk who led the team in scoring that game.

The Knicks started off their season losing bad to the Chicago Bulls and then had to travel to Cleveland to face the LeBron James, the Cavs, and thousands of screaming fans just waiting for "Their King" to bring them a championship. Unfortunately, it looked like the emotions ran too high for the Cavs, and the Knicks snatched a victory from the Cavaliers on their home court and on opening day. The good thing about this win is that the Knicks didn't start the season 0-2. Yes, it may "only be two games" to us, but to the Knicks this could be the beginning of the end as opposed to just spoiling the homecoming of the "King."





Klay Thompson:

It is unclear how long Klay Thompson can keep this up but as of now, Klay Thompson is leading the league in scoring at 29 points a game. Let's be honest, nobody predicted this. Klay is shooting 53 percent from the field and 45 percent from three. Klay's points have improved every year since his rookie year, and there's no reason why he won't remain the league leader, especially considering that he doesn't take bad shots and can do more than just shoot the three. This also helps Steph Curry since he won't be required to score and distribute the ball.

The Good:

While LeBron may have been almost everyone's number one pick, it's been Anthony Davis and John Wall who have been putting up big numbers. At 21.7 points, 11.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.0 steals a game, John Wall is filling up the stat sheet as he always does and is a great addition to anyone's fantasy team. Anthony Davis is putting up 23.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 4.3 blocks, and 2.0 steals a game If offered a trade involving either of them, get more than one player and no one under the second round pick.

The Bad:

Oklahoma City was already going without reigning MVP Kevin Durant and before the week was over, Russell Westbrook goes down with an injury as well. While this is really bad, the good thing is that some of their players are going to have to step up. Some players can use this opportunity to show how good they are and possibly get a bigger role in the lineup and maybe even lift some of the weight off of Durant and Westbrook's shoulders, something that is sorely needed.

The Ugly:

The Los Angeles Lakers just look bad. They remain one of the few teams that haven't won a game yet. With games against the Spurs, Suns, Hornets, Grizzlies, Pelicans, and Warriors all on their schedule this week, it might take another week for them to win another game.