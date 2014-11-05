J.R. Smith Suspended One Game

It only took four games for J.R. Smith to get into trouble with the NBA. He has been suspended one game without pay for striking Glen Rice Jr. in the groin during Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards. Smith will not play Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

The play took place with 5:45 remaining in the game. Rice was defending Smith near the halfcourt line and when Smith tried to make his move, he struck Rice in the groin. Rice was called for a foul during the play as he reached in before getting hit.

Although it did not look intentional, Smith just finds ways to get himself into trouble. However, his absence may not hurt the team too much. He is averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.8 rebounds on 38.7 percent shooting in four games.

It looks like Iman Shumpert and Tim Hardaway Jr. will receive heavy minutes during New York’s game against Detroit.