Los Angeles Clippers Comeback Against The Blazers

This afternoon, the Portland Trailblazers, who now sit at 3-3 for the season, were defeated by a score of 106-102 to the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers, as they improve to 4-2, at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

J.J. Redick started ahead of Matt Barnes today for the Clippers to provide a little bit more of an offensive spark, and boy did it pay off for Rivers. Redick made 11 of 13 shots from the field, 2-3 from beyond the three point line, and 6 of 8 from the charity strike to score 30+ for just the fourth time in his long career. But it wasn't just Redick that had the hot hand, three other Clippers, including Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and Jamal Crawford scored 20 or more points.

Although DeAndre Jordan didn't have a great offensive afternoon, making just three of four shots, he did provide a lot of help on the defensive end and around the glass. DJ grabbed 14 boards, eight of them on the defensive end, while also providing five steals.

Lets not forget that the Trailblazers scored basically at will in the first quarter, as they scored a whopping 38 points. But their offensive prowess trailed off as the game went on and made just 40 total points in the second half as the Clippers played superb defense, causing Portland to turn the ball over 16 times.

Damian Lillard lead the Blazers in scoring with 25 points and it looked like he was going to bring his team back late in the fourth quarter as he went on a 7-0 run by himself, but it just was not enough. LaMarcus Aldridge, Robin Lopez, and Wesley Matthews also provided scoring as they each scored in the double figures.

The Los Angeles Clippers next host the reigning NBA Champions, San Antonio Spurs, Monday evening as the Portland Trailblazers play on back-to-back nights as they continue on to Denver to face the Nuggest tomorrow evening.