Washington Wizards Defeat Indiana Pacers On The Road 97-90

The Washington Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers on the road 97-90 Saturday night, 24 hours after they were blown out by the Toronto Raptors 103-84. This victory over the Pacers snapped a 12-game losing streak in Indianapolis.

John Wall led the way for the Wizards with 18 points, four assists, and four steals. Nene added 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Nene scored 15 of his 17 points in the first quarter.

Washington jumped out to a 32-14 lead after the first quarter and at halftime, the Wizards led the Pacers 54-35. It looked like the Wizards were going to cruise to their fifth win of the season, but the Pacers kept on playing hard and scrapped the lead down to three in the fourth quarter. In the end, Washington was able to close out the game thanks to some big shots by John Wall in the final two minutes of regulation.

It’s been no secret the Indiana Pacers have been shorthanded to start the season but the situation became worse when starting center Roy Hibbert left the game towards the end of the first quarter with a bruised left knee. With Hibbert out of the game, all five starters for the Pacers were out due to injury.

Pacers forward Solomon Hill seized his opportunity by scoring a career-high 28 points, 20 of which were in the second half. Chris Copeland added 14 points but struggled from behind the arc as he shot 1-for-10. Recently signed guard A.J. Price played a solid game off the bench scoring nine points and dishing out four assists, which led the team.

Wizards’ reserves Kris Humphries and Kevin Seraphin gave valuable minutes off the bench. Humphries played 19 minutes and scored seven points while grabbing nine rebounds. Seraphin played like a beast scoring 13 points (6-8 FG) and grabbed six rebounds in 20 minutes. With Marcin Gortat and Nene dealing with foul trouble throughout the night, the play by Humphries and Seraphin really helped Washington come away with the victory.

Washington beat up the Pacers in the categories that mattered most. They out-rebounded Indiana 49-38, dished out more assists 23-11, and turned the ball over less 14-18. It wasn’t always pretty for the Wizards tonight, but they locked down defensively when they needed to and came away with the win.

Indiana has lost six straight games, bringing their record to 1-6. Washington has played three sets of back-to-back games and have come out on the right side with an overall record of 5-2. The Pacers will stay home and play the Utah Jazz Monday night. The Wizards will head home for a long homestand that begins Wednesday night when they face the Detroit Pistons.