Brandon Knight's Basket Lifts The Milwaukee Bucks Over The Grizzlies 93-92

With time running down, Brandon Knight made a tough basket and earned a trip to the costless throw line and converted the bonus costless throw to hand Memphis its first loss of the year. The Bucks, who were off to a slow start, kept the game close throughout the course of the match. Giannis Antetokounmpo pioneered Milwaukee's offense, unloading 18 points off the bench and shooting six out of 11 from the field.

Jabari Parker added 13 points and four rebounds for the Bucks, who made 45 percent of their shots against the Grizzlies' 35 percent. Ersan Ilyasova scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Milwaukee, who allowed the Grizzlies to shoot 34 costless throws compared to the Bucks' 11 attempts.

Zach Randolph led the way with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Marc Gasol chipped in with 18 points and four rebounds for the Grizzlies, who are off to a hot start winning their first six games. Courtney Lee was the lone man in double figures, aside from Gasol and Randolph, scoring 11 points and snatching eight rebounds.

The game was close coming into the fourth frame with the Grizzlies leading 72-66. The Bucks made a 24-17 run to take a precarious one-point lead with under three minutes to go. Zach Randolph and Mike Conley scored the next three points to give the Grizzlies a two-point lead, but Knight converted a three-point play which sealed the victory for the Bucks.



The Bucks improve to 2-4 while the Grizzlies drop to the second seed in the West with a 6-1 record.



The Bucks move on to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, November 11. The Grizzlies will look to get back on track against the winless Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.