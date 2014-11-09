New Orleans Pelicans Top The Spurs 100-99 In San Antonio With Anthony Davis Game-Winner

The New Orleans Pelicans get a big win on the road against the San Antonio Spurs 100-99. Anthony Davis led the way for the Pelicans with 27 points on 10-of-17 from the field to go along with 11 rebounds, six blocks, and four steals. He had the game-winning basket tonight with 6.6 seconds left to give Pelicans a one-point lead. Davis has shown, so far this season, that he could be an MVP candidate. Jrue Holiday had a double-double with 15 points and 11 assists. Tyreke Evans had 18 points and five assists. Eric Gordon had 14 points.



Both teams shot the ball well tonight. The Pelicans shot 47 percent from the field and the Spurs shot 45 percent from the field. The Spurs did make 10 more costless throws than the Pelicans, but New Orleans made a few more threes and made four more field goals than the Spurs. The Spurs also had 18 turnovers tonight, and the Pelicans had just 11. Greg Popovich was frustrated with the Spurs and slammed the scores table after Evans dribbled down the court in the final seven seconds of the first half for a layup as time expired.



Tony Parker, for the Spurs, had a huge game with 28 points on 11-of-18 from the field to go along with four assists. Manu Ginobili had 17 points, and Danny Green had 16 points. Tim Duncan had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds but only shot 3-of-10 from the field. It was Duncan's 800th double-double of his career. Kawhi Leonard had 14 points and 14 rebounds but has not shot the ball well of late as he shot 5-of-13 from the field tonight. The Spurs went on a 15-4 run in the fourth quarter but did not finish with a win.



The San Antonio Spurs are only 2-3 through the first 5 games of the season. They have had Patty Mills and Tiago Splitter out all season, and Leonard and Belinelli have missed a few games as well. Kawhi Leonard has struggled shooting the ball last couple games after coming back from his injury. The Spurs played very well as a team last season, but they cannot afford to have their role players out early in the season.



The New Orleans Pelicans are off to a fine start with a 3-2 record. Anthony Davis has played great for them, and Omer Asik has been a good addition. Tyreke Evans has also really stepped up his game for them, and Jrue Holiday has been playing well after sitting most of last season out with an injury.

The Pelicans next game is on Monday on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it will be a very good sign for them if they win that game as well. The Spurs have another tough game coming up in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Monday, November 10.