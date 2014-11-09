Golden State Warriors Defeat Houston Rockets to Stay Undefeated at 5-0

In an early season matchup between two unbeaten teams and Western conference contenders, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, both played the game shorthanded. The Rockets were without three starters - Dwight Howard (illness), Terrence Jones (leg), and Patrick Beverly (hamstring). The Warriors were without their starting power forward, David Lee, for the fourth time in five games.

The news that Howard was going to be absent only came 45 minutes before the start of the game. On the surface, it seemed like this news would automatically favor the Warriors, but looking at it from a different perspective, it could have been favorable for the Rockets as well in the sense that the Warriors could have taken the game lightly and not put in full effort.

In the first half, it definitely looked as if the Warriors were underestimating the shorthanded Rockets, but the Rockets quickly showed that they are still NBA players more than capable of playing good basketball. Donatas Motiejunas hit a three pointer at the half time buzzer to give the Rockets a 56-48 lead at the half.

The Warriors came out motivated in the second half to not lose to an extremely shorthanded Rockets team. They turned an eight-point deficit into a seven-point lead in the third quarter and led 76-69 through three.

Stephen Curry would not let the game slip away, pouring in 14 of his total 34 points in the fourth quarter. It was an extremely efficient game for Curry as he shot 13-of-19 from the field and 6-of-9 from threes. He also added 10 rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Andrew Bogut was a huge defensive presence in the game recording four blocks and 18 rebounds in the game. Klay Thompson was forced to the bench early as he picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter. Not much production was lost though, as Andre Iguodala was a nice lift off the bench with 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

James Harden led the Rockets with 22 points on 8-of-24 shooting, 1-of-11 from three point range, seven assists, and seven rebounds. Isaiah Canaan got the start at point guard for injured Patrick Beverly and had impressive showing with a career-high 21 points on 7-on-12 shooting and 3-for-7 from three-point range. Donatas Motiejunas brought good energy off the bench, scoring 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, 2-for-3 from three-point range, grabbing four offensive rebounds, and a total of eight rebounds.

Ultimately, being short three starters was too much for the Rockets to overcome as they came up short 87-98, losing their first game of the season and moving to 6-1 on the season.

The Steve Kerr era in Golden State is off to an extraordinary start. With this win tonight, the Warriors remain undefeated and move to 5-0 on the season and first place in the conference.

The Warriors face a tough opponent tomorrow, November 9, on the road against the Phoenix Suns. The Rockets get a few days off and next play Wednesday, November 12, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.