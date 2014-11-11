Drapkin: Does Reggie Jackson Deserve A Max Contract And A Starting Spot?

On media day, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Reggie Jackson declared that he wanted to start. He did not specify whether that meant he wanted to start for the Thunder, and now that the deadline for contract re-signing has passed us, Jackson is set to become a costless agent after the 2014-15 NBA season. OKC coach Scott Brooks and GM Sam Presti have not shown their commitment to Reggie's development and rising in the league ranks and as Reggie said very clearly during his media day press conference, he can only be the best if he is an NBA starter. ​

Jackson is unlikely to re-up with OKC at the end of the 2014-15 campaign and in the offseason, as he will be looking for a max contract that guarantees him a starting position. It is questionable whether Reggie will be offered a deal so inclusive, but there are some possible situations in which teams would sign him to such a deal and test the results.

Reggie Jackson has given himself a very impressive stat line over the past season or two. Last season, as the Thunder's sixth man, Reggie averaged 13.1 points and 4.1 assists per game (not to mention 3.9 rebounds as well). This season, in the absence of starting point guard Russell Westbrook, Jackson has jumped out to an even more impressive start that, if kept up, could secure him a starting position in the NBA and potentially boost him to stardom. In his first four games of the the season, Jackson has scored 20 points per contest and has spread the wealth as well, dishing out 8.3 assists in addition to his high scoring numbers.

Teammates are criticizing Jackson for being too selfish and inefficient with the basketball, as Jackson has shot field goals at an underwhelming clip of 37.0%. Reggie has also turned the ball over 4.3 times per game through four contests.

These impressive statistics from Reggie look better than they are in actuality, as while Reggie is a talented player and his production has been great for the Thunder, lots of the minutes and scoring opportunities he is getting are due to a lack of playmaking from the currently decrepit Thunder team (who are also missing 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant). When Durant and Westbrook recover from injury, and Reggie either starts at the 2 or returns to the bench, the NBA will really get a glimpse of where Jackson is at and whether he is worth a fat contract and a permanent starting role.

Some teams currently could use a scoring-focused point guard like Jackson. The Pacers, Knicks, Lakers, and numerous other teams are losing the point guard battle and are struggling to win games because of that. Franchises in dire need of point guards should look to Jackson as a viable option to be their point guard of the future, as he is young, consistent, and continues to improve his game and provide more reason for being taken seriously.

Right now, Jackson is worth somewhere in the vicinity of $10 million per year, considering his ability to provide not just scoring and assists, but also his power to energize his whole team and fire up the fans in the crowd. OKC really should have considered giving him the contract he wanted from them with the starting guarantees and whatnot, as they are now losing a top 30 NBA guard, double-digits of scoring every night, and a viable backup and sidekick to Russell Westbrook, who is somewhat injury-prone.

The exit of Reggie from OKC could end up turning out similarly to when James Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets. Harden has since become a top scorer and player in the NBA, and the Thunder gave him away for very little in exchange. Jackson has the potential to become an NBA star guard similar to the also young Kemba Walker, whose explosiveness and ability to catch fire are very hard to match.

Reggie Jackson does deserve a starting spot in the NBA. He is averaging better numbers through the first week or two of the season than all but ten point guards in all of the NBA.

As for the value of Reggie's next contract, a max would mean around a $10-12 million salary per year, which is very reasonable compared to what other 20-plus point scorers are getting nowadays. This offseason, Jackson will be the biggest costless agency steal of any player whose contract expires following the current season.