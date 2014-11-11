NBA Week 2 Review November 5-November 11



The Oklahoma City Thunder:

First they lose Durant and then they lose Westbrook and then they lose Perry Jones when they barely have enough players to fill their roster. This is obviously not a good thing seeing as how one game can make or break your playoff aspirations in the Western Conference. There is one good thing that can be taken out of this. Now, Scott Brooks can do more than just tell Durant and Westbrook to isolate and have everyone else look. Brooks is going to have to actually coach this team. If not, then it looks like Brooks will be out of a job and a better coach will take his place.

The biggest positive is that the other players on the Thunder now have a chance to step up and show how good they really are, especially Serge Ibaka. Ibaka is every bit as good as Kevin Love and plays much better defense than Love ever can or will. This is a prime opportunity for him to up his numbers and prove to the world that he deserves some of the hype that guys like Griffin and Love have gotten.

Sacramento Kings:

A few years ago, Charles Barkley, Shaq, and Kenny Smith said that they were going to have a talk with DeMarcus Cousins during the NBA All-Star weekend about maturing and being the best he can be. After that weekend, Cousins cut down his technical fouls and his on court shenanigans. Whether or not the talk they had was the thing that changed Cousins but regardless, he is exposing every forward who defends him and during the Denver Nuggets game, Cousins had 11 rebounds and 30 points in 22 minutes. This isn't the big thing. Cousins has always had talent. The thing that should surprise everyone is Rudy Gay taking good shots. He's not taking bad threes and forcing his offense. The FIBA World Cup games was an eye opener (it's been said to death already this season, but it's true). Gay might have seen that he has been squandering his entire career. Playing with Cousins might be the help he's needed his whole career. He's probably just not a good number one option.

Memphis Grizzlies:

The Grizzlies are looking like a playoff ready team, and we haven't even gotten to week three. Most teams tend to fall off after starting off strong. There's a reason the Grizzlies won't. The style they play isn't new to them. This is how they have played the past few seasons, and everyone on their team is in on it. That is the key to their success. No one has an ego and everyone knows their role. While Marc Gasol may be their franchise player and Mike Conley might be their rising star and next All-Star, they both trust their teammates and the system to get them through each and every game. They're like the Detroit Pistons Bad Boys teams of the late 80's and early 90's without the flagrant fouls. They aren't the most exciting team, but they have gotten the job done thus far, and they will be a threat this year like they have been the last few years. Except maybe this is the year that they make it to the finals. But, then again, it's still only week two.

The Good:

The Houston Rockets have been beating down everyone - 13th in scoring, 10th in rebounding, and second in points allowed. Granted, they have had a more than easy schedule with only one true test against the Warriors, where they lost (even though they went without their rim protector Dwight Howard). But with that being said, starting 6-1 is nothing to sneeze at regardless of who you are playing. The best part of this is James Harden is playing defense. His scoring may be a bit off, but that will obviously pick up.



The Bad:

The Los Angeles Clippers are 22nd in points allowed and dead last in rebounding. A team with DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin are the worst rebounding team in the league, and a Doc Rivers coached team is allowing 101.7 points per game. While they have had a tougher schedule than most (Spurs and the Warriors on the road), there is still no reason for them to be rebounding so badly and allowing that many points.



The Ugly:

Kobe Bryant scored 39 points, but it took 37 shots to do it. It's bad when even your home town commentators are befuddled that he did have more points for all of the shots he put up. In Kobe's defense, he was playing the Suns who were probably running the Lakers up and down the court, and that will take a major toll on an older body. However, going 14-for-37 is just ugly.