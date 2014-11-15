Kobe Bryant Has An Off Night As Los Angeles Lakers Drop To San Antonio Spurs

It was a brutal shooting night for Kobe Bryant as his team was downed by the San Antonio Spurs 93 to 80. The Lakers losing streak now stands at three, while the Spurs have extended their winning streak to three, all coming on their current West coast trip.

Bryant scored only nine points on 1-for-14 shooting, which was his worst shooting percentage of his career when shooting more than five shots. To lighten his poor shooting, Bryant dished out six assists, grabbed four boards, and added two blocks.

After the game, it was publicized that Kobe was playing under the weather. “He wasn’t feeling too well. Nothing physical as far as a knee or Achilles, but he’s not feeling well,” Coach Byron Scott said after the contest. “He wanted to see if he could push through it, and I wanted to give him that opportunity,” Scott added.

“Your body won’t respond and you’re sick and you used to be able to fight through these things,” Bryant said about playing through an illness at age 36.

Kobe Bryant’s first field goal of the game came at the 10:59 mark of the fourth quarter. However, the Spurs, who allowed the Lakers to hang close the first three quarters, dominated L.A. early in the fourth quarter and built a 26-point lead at one point. During garbage time, the Lakers were able to cut that lead in half to only lose by 13.

The Spurs, well known for their outstanding ball movement, put it on full display in tonight’s victory, raking up 28 assists on 33 made field goals.

Meanwhile, the Lakers were struggling to shoot the ball on the other end, hitting just 37.3 percent of their shots. Boozer headed the Lakers with 19 points and eight rebounds on 8-for-13 shooting. Jordan Hill recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds but shot an inefficient 4-of-13. Jeremy Lin was the only other player in double figures for Los Angeles, scoring 15 points.

The Spurs had excellent balance on offense, getting 14 points from Cory Joseph, 13 points and 11 boards from Tim Duncan, 12 points from Kawhi Leonard, 11 points and nine assists from Tony Parker, 10 points from Matt Bonner, and nine points from Danny Green.

Tim Duncan achieved 25,000 career points tonight, becoming the 19th player in NBA history to get to that mark.

The Lakers were within 10 points for most of the game but with their star player struggling, they were never able to overcome the deficit. They fall to 1-8, which is the second worst record in the league. The Spurs, who started the season off a bit sluggish, improve to 5-3.

The Spurs are back in action tomorrow, November 15, against the Sacramento Kings. The Los Angeles Lakers will clash against yet another tough opponent in their next game as they will battle the Golden State Warriors at the STAPLES Center on Sunday.