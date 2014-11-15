Orlando Magic - Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards play the Orlando Magic Saturday night looking to improve upon their 6-2 record, which is their best start in their franchises history in almost 30 years.

Washington played Orlando in their second game of the season and came away with a 105-98 victory, their first win of the season. The Wizards have dominated the Magic as of late, winning five straight times.

What makes this start by the Wizards amazing is the fact Bradley Beal has not appeared in a game this season and they keep on winning. Leading the way is point guard John Wall, whose averaging 20.0 points and 9.0 assists per game, including a 27-point, 11-assist game against the Detroit Pistons in their last game on Wednesday.

Orlando has looked better of late, winning their last two games against the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks. Nikola Vucevic has been the rock in the middle for the Magic averaging 18.6 points and 11.6 rebounds.

Magic guard Victor Oladipo made his season debut against the Bucks, scoring 13 points in 25 minutes of play. With Oladipo back in the fold, the Magic have a better chance of competing against the Wizards, looking for their third straight victory.

Even with the Wizards recent domination, John Wall is not taking them lightly. “I think they’re playing a lot better. They’ve found the chemistry and how they want to play. They’re a young team that plays with a lot of edge. It’s going to be a tough game. It’s not going to be an easy one,” Wall said.

The Wizards are a top 10 defensive team, and the Magic are one of the worst offensive teams in the league to start the season. It’ll be tough for Orlando on the road, but they are a talented, youthful team looking to make a statement. Washington is 3-0 to start the season at home; this is game two of four straight home games for the Wizards.

Washington’s defense wasn’t as good against the Pistons Wednesday; look for a more focused outing from them on the defensive side of the ball.

The game starts at 7:00 PM EST.