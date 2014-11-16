Cleveland Cavaliers Thrash Atlanta Hawks 127-94

The Cavaliers have been rocky to start the season, but they showed shear dominance against the Atlanta Hawks in Cleveland. They started 11-for-11 from the three-point line and didn't take their feet off the gas all game long.

The Cavs finished the first quarter with a 41-25 lead. Cleveland did a great job of executing from three-point range by shooting 19-of-31 for the game. LeBron James led all Cavs in scoring with 32 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Point guard Kyrie Irving added on 20 points and five assists. Shawn Marion was inserted into the starting lineup and put up 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Compared to Cleveland's three point game, Atlanta was dismal. The Hawks went 3-for-22 from the three-point line. Paul Millsap was the Hawks' leading scorer with only 16 points. Kyle Korver had zero points and did not attempt any three-point shots. Forward Mike Muscala showed some signs of improvement by adding 13 points.

Atlanta now stands at 5-4 and fifth in the East. The Cavaliers improve to 5-3 and fourth in the East.

The Hawks' next game is on November 18 at home against the Lakers. Cleveland will face the Nuggets at home on November 17.