Live Golden State Warriors - Los Angeles Lakers Game and 2014 NBA Scores

Final: Well, that does it folks. Good night!

Final: The Lakers fall to 1-9, which is the worst start ever in their 66-year history. The Warriors improve to 8-2.

Final: After a 1-for-14 shooting night, as expected, Kobe had a much better game, scoring 44 points. However, right from the first quarter, he had no trust in his teammates since they were missing shots. Kobe came out firing.

Final: Bogut started off hot, as he scored 12 early points and put the Lakers away early in this game.

Final: Curry wrecked the Lakers with 30 points and 15 assists on 5-for-9 shooting from three-point range. He was slicing and dicing the Lakers defense all game long.

Final: Defense takes effort. It's a mentality that the Lakers don't have.

Final: They came out with zero energy and focus. The Lakers are playing as if they are not even a professional basketball team. No excuse for them to give up lay ups after lay ups or wide open threes. That just tells us that they are being lazy.

Final: Well, the Lakers played no defense again right from the start and lost big.

Final: Warriors - 136 Lakers - 115.

4th​ Quarter (1:06): Warriors - 134 Lakers - 111.

4th​ Quarter (1:23): Sacre with another jumper.

4th​ Quarter (2:45): Remember when Xavier Henry told me that the Lakers will be a playoff team?

4th​ Quarter (3:19): Sacre is upping his scoring numbers, hits another face up jumper.

4th​ Quarter (4:37): Remember when the Laker fans were extremely frustrated with the team's play last season? Yea, they are going to be three times as frustrated all season long this season.

4th​ Quarter (4:55): Henry is definitely shaking off the rust.

4th​ Quarter (5:20): Warriors - 129 Lakers - 99.

4th​ Quarter (6:39): Warriors - 129 Lakers - 97.

4th​ Quarter (7:08): Ronnie Price is having a tough time defending the bigger Livingston. He just keeps fouling Shaun.

4th​ Quarter (7:33): And it looks like Henry is trying to slowly regain his aggression on offense.

4th​ Quarter (8:22): There is a lot of time and is a good opportunity for Xavier Henry to shake off the rust.

4th​ Quarter (8:46): Warriors - 125 Lakers - 91.

4th​ Quarter (9:16): Sacre has hit three straight jumpers in this quarter.

4th​ Quarter (9:36): Iggy gets an and-one play.

4th​ Quarter (10:02): It's still an offensive clinic here in this game. Both teams have started the fourth quarter on fire.

4th​ Quarter (10:36): Iguodala finds Barbosa for a face up jumper, and Sacre answers back.

4th​ Quarter (11:23): Clarkson continues to impress in garbage time.

​3rd Quarter (:00): Warriors - 115 Lakers - 79.

​3rd Quarter (1:10): Curry with a steal and a wonderful behind the back pass to Speigths for the dunk in transition.

​3rd Quarter (1:30): Iguodala stole it from Kobe and took it the distance to dunk.

​3rd Quarter (1:50): Curry's game is just beautiful. He is so fun to look.

​3rd Quarter (2:05): 42 now for Kobe.

​3rd Quarter (2:20): Warriors - 109 Lakers - 75.

​3rd Quarter (3:01): Curry with another easy baskets. It's getting repetitive, isn't it?

​3rd Quarter (3:51): 40 for Kobe after another bucket.

​3rd Quarter (4:14): Another three by Klay. Just like that he has 18.

​3rd Quarter (4:44): The Warriors are scoring so, so easily on the other end.

​3rd Quarter (5:00): Kobe has 38 with another bucket.

​3rd Quarter (5:19): Thompson has been quiet, but he gets a three.

​3rd Quarter (5:50): Warriors - 97 Lakers - 70.

​3rd Quarter (5:50): Warriors are toying with the Lakers.

​3rd Quarter (6:15): Curry is feeling it. Knocks down another long three-ball.

​3rd Quarter (6:47): Curry challenges Lin in transition, hits the bucket, draws a foul, and makes an acrobatic move after he falls to the ground.

​3rd Quarter (7:33): Another three by Green. Now, he's on fire.

​3rd Quarter (7:57): Curry finds Green for a three.

​3rd Quarter (8:40): Warriors - 85 Lakers - 63.

​3rd Quarter (9:02): Boozer with another basket, then they allow Curry to get an easy layup again.

​3rd Quarter (9:34): Curry makes a back cut for an easy layup.

​3rd Quarter (9:50): Kobe is working way too hard to earn points, while on the other end the team is allowing the Warriors to get easy baskets.

​3rd Quarter (10:40): Curry nails another three.

​3rd Quarter (11:20): Boozer with a fall away jumper. That's only his second field goal.

3rd Quarter (11:38): The quarter begins with Barnes getting fouled on the three.

Halftime: 74 points for the Warriors. 74!

2nd Quarter (:00): Warriors - 74 Lakers - 55.

2nd Quarter (:30): He finally hits one. 28 points for him.

2nd Quarter (:30): Three straight costless throws missed by Kobe.

2nd Quarter (:35): 74 points for the Warriors in the first half so far.

2nd Quarter (:35): Klay Thompson answers with a three-point opportunity of his own.

2nd Quarter (:46): Hill gets a couple of offensive rebounds, and he converts on baby hook and draws the foul.

2nd Quarter (1:18): Warriors - 69 Lakers - 51.

2nd Quarter (1:25): Then Curry hits a three to push the lead back to 19.

2nd Quarter (1:43): Curry gets a layup on the other end though.

2nd Quarter (1:58): Kobe then hits a three. He's got 26.

2nd Quarter (2:29): After a steal, Kobe tosses a long pass to Boozer for layup in transition.

2nd Quarter (2:52): Another tough shot by Kobe.

2nd Quarter (3:12): Curry with a beautiful over the head pass to Bogut for a foul and-one.

2nd Quarter (3:36): Curry answers back with a clean looking shot himself.

2nd Quarter (3:55): Kobe swishes home a tough corner jumper over Klay.

2nd Quarter (4:01): Rush probably ate some popcorn before the game. He's fumbled the ball twice already within a minute.

2nd Quarter (4:30): Draymond Green picks up his third foul.

2nd Quarter (4:42): Boozer is 0-for-7.

2nd Quarter (5:22): Kobe is up and walking with a towel on his face to wipe the blood.

2nd Quarter (5:22): Lakers take a timeout to stop Kobe's bleeding.

2nd Quarter (5:22): Kobe is actually bleeding from the eyebrow area.

2nd Quarter (5:22): And now Kobe gets hit in the eye on a drive.

2nd Quarter (5:41): Jordan Hill got hit in the eye and is shaken up.

2nd Quarter (5:56): Bogut is back into the game. He dominated the Lakers in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter (5:58): Barnes with another lay up. Once Ed Davis checked out, the Lakers defense weakened again.

2nd Quarter (6:30): Now, Speights is dominating the paint.

2nd Quarter (6:46): Ryan Kelly is done for the night.

2nd Quarter (6:46): Speights makes another strong move to the rim, hits the shot, and draws the foul.

2nd Quarter (7:22): Kobe is back in.

2nd Quarter (7:36): Hill gets an easy layup on the other end after a broken play.

2nd Quarter (7:46): Speights with another bucket.

2nd Quarter (7:58): Warriors - 47 Lakers - 34.

2nd Quarter (9:00): Speights with a wild shot and-one. That was incredible.

2nd Quarter (9:30): Then Barnes answers with a three.

2nd Quarter (9:53): Davis with another great defensive play, then he sets up Johnson for a lay in.

2nd Quarter (10:35): Warriors - 39 Lakers - 27.

2nd Quarter (10:35): And he hurt himself on that. Lakers call a timeout to get him out.

2nd Quarter (10:54): Kelly with a good move to the basket.

2nd Quarter (11:04): Lin continues his turnover problems.

2nd Quarter (11:30): Davis with a rejection on Barbosa.

2nd Quarter (11:52): Kobe has 17 of the Lakers' 23 points.

1st Quarter (:00): Warriors - 34 Lakers - 23.

1st Quarter (:00): Beautiful dish by Kobe to Davis for a monster dunk under the rim.

1st Quarter (:34): Kobe with another three.

1st Quarter (1:02): The Lakers are playing with 0 effort.

1st Quarter (1:50): Kobe knocks down a three. He's got 14 of the 18 for L.A.

1st Quarter (2:16): Warriors - 32 Lakers - 15.

1st Quarter (2:29): Kobe with another jumper.

1st Quarter (2:51): Iguodala pockets a three. 32-13 Warriors lead.

1st Quarter (3:53): It's all Kobe here in the first quarter.

1st Quarter (4:05): Bogut is taking Hill to school. He is destroying Hill in the paint.

1st Quarter (4:36): Then Curry drains a long three pointer.

1st Quarter (5:01): This defense by the Lakers is just disgusting. It's like the Warriors are playing against a bunch of kids, getting easy scores.

1st Quarter (5:30): Bogut has turned into an offensive player. He has 10 points in seven minutes.

1st Quarter (5:48): Warriors - 20 Lakers - 12.

1st Quarter (5:56): Then a wide, wide open three for Barnes on the other end. Inexcusable.

1st Quarter (6:12): Kobe again! This was expected.

1st Quarter (6:47): Jordan Hill with a flip shot, and the Warriors turn it over on the other end.

1st Quarter (7:07): Kobe hits a jumper again, but Bogut answers back.

1st Quarter (7:35): This is just incredible. The Lakers keep making the same mistakes on defense.

1st Quarter (8:06): Another transition basket for Golden State.

1st Quarter (8:40): Bogut with another basket. The Lakers defense is just way too weak.

1st Quarter (8:52): Kobe with another.

1st Quarter (9:23): Klay Thompson goes all the way to the rim for a bucket and a foul.

1st Quarter (10:01): Very poor defense by the Lakers. Another layup off a pick and roll by the Warriors.

1st Quarter (10:19): Kobe gets his first shot to go in.

1st Quarter (10:33): Bogut gets another one.

1st Quarter (11:14): Hill gets a tip in on one end to start the game, and the Lakers are slow to get back as Curry fires up an alley-oop to Bogut.

1st Quarter (12:00): We are underway!

9:20 P.M. EST: Kobe Bryant will give it a go in this game, despite still feeling under the weather.

9:06 P.M. EST: Going back to Ronnie Price, he will appeal his suspension, so he can get his salary back.

8:56 P.M. EST: It has been tough for Laker fans to look games but then again, it has also been easy since their expectations are so low.

8:54 P.M. EST: Ronnie Price was surprised he was suspended for unintentionally hitting Austin Rivers in the face.

8:22 P.M. EST: Bryon Scott still thinks that Kobe will play throug the flu tonight, he hasn't heard from him yet.

7:42 P.M. EST: Iguodala coming off the bench gives that unit a great ball handler with excellent perimeter defense. Barnes being reinstated into the starting lineup like he was during his rookie season has really rejuvenated his career. He is getting open looks and making the most of it. This courageous move by Coach Kerr has been extremely effective. So that's why Lee may come off the bench as well when he returns, and that will give the Warriors a superb scorer and rebounder off the bench.

7:41 P.M. EST: David Lee has been out all but one game for the Warriors this season, yet they have been winning. Lee is a great player who could average around 18 and 9, but Draymond Green has fit in perfectly with the first unit. The question is will the Warriors place Lee to the bench permenately when he returns? Steve Kerr has done a fantastic job with this team and has made solid adjustments. He was not afraid to bench Andre Iguodala, and it has worked out.

7:40 P.M. EST: As you can see in the video below, the Lakers were hanging in with the Warriors with good ball movement but then they stopped sharing the ball, and the game started getting out of hand. Also, Klay Thompson has really hurt the Lakers this season, including the preseason. Klay recorded a career-high of 41 points last time these two teams met, so the Lakers will have to keep him in check. Also in the video, we can see how easily the Lakers defense was breaking down, mainly off picks. The Lakers have been poor at defending the pick and roll.

7:39 P.M. EST:

7:38 P.M. EST: The Lakers will have to win this game with adequate ball movement and player movement. It seems like for them, every game is going to take a complete team effort on both ends to win it. It cannot be one person. Kobe cannot do it all by himself and as it was the case on Friday, Boozer cannot either. Consistency and focus is going to be the theme for this team. They are just not consistent enough, and it is costing them wins.

7:37 P.M. EST: The Lakers are 0-3 against the Warriors this season, including two preseason games. In those three games, the Lakers have lost by an average of 26.3 points to Golden State and have given up 121.0 points. That kind of defense is inexcusable, and the Lakers will have to clean up their defense if they want a chance in this one.

7:36 P.M. EST: Carlos Boozer was fantastic in the team's last game. The Lakers will need another effort like that from him and hopefully, Kobe doesn't have another terrible game when Boozer is finally playing well.

7:35 P.M. EST: The Lakers have one of the worst three-point field goal defenses as they allow opponents to shoot 40.6 percent from that mark. It will absolutely be a blowout if they do not cover that area in this game. They will have to make the effort to run the shooters off the line.

7:34 P.M. EST: Without doubt, when playing the Warriors, the three-point line is what you have to cover. The Lakers will have to be aware of the Splash Brothers Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Either one of these two can catch fire and knock down plenty of threes. The Lakers will have to keep them in check and make sure they don't leave them to shoot wide open threes.

7:33 P.M. EST: The Lakers bench has been very poor of late. You cannot blame them as they have been extremely thin due to injuries or other reasons. The Lakers finally got Ryan Kelly back, however. In this game, Ronnie Price will also return from a one game suspension.

7:32 P.M. EST: Kobe Bryant is coming off a very poor shooting night on Friday against the defending champions San Antonio Spurs. He shot 1-for-14 from the field. Look for him to try and turn things around in this game. Expect an aggressive, focused Kobe. He will surely not score nine points in this one. However, Kobe was extremely ill during Friday's game, and he expects to play in this one as he gets over the sickness.

7:31 P.M. EST: As we all know it, the Lakers have had a rough season and will go up against another Western Conference powerhouse in the Warriors, who are currently third place in the West with a 7-2 record. The Lakers place in last place in their conference and own the second worst record in the league.

7:30 P.M. EST: Hi, everyone! Welcome to VAVEL_USA's Live of Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game from STAPLES Center Downtown, Los Angeles.