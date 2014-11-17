Milwaukee Bucks Top The Miami Heat 91-84

Brandon Knight registered 20 points, added five rebounds, and four assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks past the Miami Heat 91-84. Jabari Parker added with 13 points and six boards for the Bucks, who made 47 percent of their shots against the Heat's 41 percent.

Zaza Pachulia, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Larry Sanders added 11 points apiece, while Khris Middleton, who returned from injury, recorded 10 markers for the Bucks, who are coming off a 101-85 loss against the Magic.

Mario Chalmers led the way for the Heat with 18 points and five assists. Shawne Williams registered with a double-double, chalking up 13 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the three-point country. Chris Bosh and Luol Deng added 10 points each for Miami, who made 44 percent of their shots from downtown compared to the Bucks' 27 percent.

Bosh struggled plenty in this game, as he shot just 2-for-17 from the field, but he did register five blocked shots, five assists, and five rebounds.

Milwaukee outscored Miami in the third 26-13 to take a five-point lead heading to the fourth, but the Heat stormed back behind Shawne Williams' 11 fourth quarter points to cut the deficit to within four with three minutes to go. However, Brandon Knight made two straight three-point baskets to seal the victory for Milwaukee.

The Bucks improve to 5-5 on the season, while the Heat, who has been without Dwyane Wade the past two games, drops to 5-5.

Milwaukee will clash against the New York Knicks in its next game on Tuesday, November 18, at home. The Heat will be back in action tomorrow, November 17, to try and snap their three-game losing streak at the Barclay's Center against the Brooklyn Nets.