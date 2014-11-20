San Antonio Spurs Edge Cleveland Cavaliers 92-90

The San Antonio Spurs win a big game on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers 92-90. Tim Duncan and Boris Diaw led the Spurs with 19 points. Boris Diaw shot 8-of-14 from the field and also had six rebounds and seven assists. Tim Duncan shot 7-of-17 from the field to go along with 10 rebounds and three assists.

Kawhi Leonard had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and also had four assists and four steals. Cory Joseph played well for the Spurs off the bench with 10 points on 4-of-5 from the field to go along with three assists. Aron Baynes also played well off the bench for the spurs with six points on 3-of-4 from the field to go along with three rebounds in 13 minutes.

The Spurs did shoot 47 percent from the field but only finished with 92 points. They did only make 5 three pointers all game. This was a big win on the road for the Spurs. They have had some struggles this season so far and have had injuries but now improve to 7-4 on the season. Patty Mills, Marco Belinelli, and Tiago Splitter were all out for the Spurs tonight.



For the Cleveland Cavaliers, Anderson Varejao led the way with 23 points on 11-of-16 from the field to go along with 11 rebounds. You usually don't see him score that many points, but he really hustled and moved very well without the ball. Kyrie Irving played well with 20 points on 7-of-15 from the field, with 3 three pointers. LeBron James had an off shooting night as he shot 6-of-17 from the field. He had 15 points and only went to the costless throw line one time all game and also had five turnovers. He did have 9 assists.

The Cavs were down by two points with nine seconds left after Manu Ginobili missed a costless throw, and Varejao grabbed the rebound. Then LeBron had the ball and was dribbling down the court but turned it over. The Spurs then dribbled out the clock and the game was over.

LeBron has had a couple of off shooting nights that has hurt the Cavaliers. LeBron has not played as great so far this season, like he did all those years with the Heat and if he does not step it up, the Cavaliers will lose more games this season.

Kevin Love also had an off shooting night. He had 10 points on 4-of-12 from the field. He did have 11 rebounds and five assists. Kevin Love has also not shot a high percentage from the field so far this season. LeBron and Kevin Love need to step up their games and shoot higher percentages for the Cavs to win more games and ultimately win the Eastern Conference finals.

Cleveland only had 90 points, shooting 44.6 percent from the field and only made nine costless throws all game. They usually make a lot more costless throws than that. Although they held the Spurs to only 92 points, they did not play well offensively.

Meanwhile, the Cavs, going into this game, have not played good defensively, and a lot of people have question marks for them winning a championship if they don't play better defense.

The Cavaliers are now 5-5 this season and have already lost three home games, but again, it is only 10 games into the season.