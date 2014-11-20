Nets Outlasted By Bucks In Triple Overtime, As Brooklyn Loses Their Fifth Straight Game

"It's a process." These were the words repeated by Jason Kidd last year in numerous post-game press conferences after his Nets squad would come up short in one way or another. In some instances, it seemed like he was saying it to dodge questions, in others, he was absolutely right. A team will not "gel" overnight. A new offensive system will not work overnight. With all that being said, patience is a tall order for any team in the New York area.

On a night where Raptors fans brought Vince Carter to tears with a tribute, the Nets booed Jason Kidd as he emerged from the visitor's tunnel. Now the coach of the Bucks and making his post Nets coaching debut, Kidd looked his usual stoic self in his return to the Barclay's Center despite the negative crowd reaction.

The Brooklyn Nets have lost five straight and while correlation does not equal causation, it's hard to ignore that things were trending upward before Joe Johnson's comments on the team playing selfish ball. Wednesday night, they faced the bane of their existence athleticism.

Deron Williams, who scored 18 points on 7-of-14 from the field, had a chance to make a game tying layup but instead kicked the ball out to Joe Johnson who missed badly.

Bucks' head coach Jason Kidd was witness to Joe Johnson's clutch time magic last year and kept him well defended for most of the game.

Joe scored 18 on 7-of-15 from the field. D-Will and Joe Johnson have both struggled with shots they normally make as of late, and this game was no different, but the two did a better job of playing more selflessly, racking up seven and eight assists respectively.

Brook Lopez, who is still reacclimating after his foot injury, had flashes of his old self, along with several mistakes and poor shots. An enthusiastic dunk and some aggression on defense are a somewhat encouraging sight, even if it wasn't a stellar performance. Lopez still scored 26 points to lead the team.

The lone bright spot? Bojan Bogdanovic continues to play efficiently and is looking more comfortable with each passing game. Bojan scored 19 and made four big time three-pointers.

The Nets were simply outlasted. Overtime was inherently advantageous to the younger athletic Bucks team, who played with heart and energy. Since the departure of Paul Pierce, the Nets seem to have no killer instinct. They're rapidly devolving and beating themselves in numerous ways. Sometimes they make too many passes. Other times, it's relentless isos, and they can't seem to win the battle on the boards.

Coach Lionel Hollins has his work cut out for him, as the Nets replay the injury-riddled Thunder in Oklahoma City, followed by the defending champion San Antonio Spurs the next night.