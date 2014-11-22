Cleveland Cavaliers Fall To Washington Wizards 91-78

The Cleveland Cavaliers lose on the road to the Washington Wizards 91-78. This is the Cavs third straight loss. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the team with 22 points. LeBron James only shot 8-of-21 from the field tonight and had just four rebounds and four assists. Kyrie Irving, with his 22 points, shot 7-of-16 from the field and was 8-of-10 from the costless throw line to go along with six rebounds and just two assists. Kevin Love had another quiet game tonight with eight points and only took eight shots and made three of them.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had some inconistent offensive games early in the season and have not found their groove yet. LeBron James and Kevin Love have been very streaky so far this season, as they are not shooting as efficient as they did last season. The Cavaliers had very low scoring with just 78 points but did only allow 91 points.

It's not only the Cavaliers' mediocre defense leading to their struggles so far, but also their inconsistency in scoring on offense. During the last three games, the Cavaliers have scored under 100 points. The Cavaliers shot only 36 percent from the field tonight and 6-of-27 from three. They also had a lot of turnovers with 19. The Cavs only got nine points from their bench and have had low bench scoring so far this season. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving scored 44 of the team's 78 points, which is over half the teams points, and that should not happen. The Cavaliers have a home game tomorrow against the Toronto Raptors, who have had a good season so far, as they are 9-2. The Cavs need to get back on track with a win tomorrow to end their three-game losing streak.

For the Wizards, John Wall led the way with 28 points on 12-of-20 from the field to go along with six rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. Bradley Beal and Kevin Seraphin both had 12 points off the bench. This is Bradley Beal's second game back from a fractured wrist.

Nene played well with 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes. The Wizards outscored the Cavs bench 40 to nine, which made a huge difference in this game. The Wizards shot really well from the field, hitting 48.8 percent of their shots, but only scored a total of 91 points. They only made 4 threes and 5 costless throws all game.

The Wizards moved the ball well, though, with 24 assists compared to 13 assists by the Cavaliers. Washington is off to a good start to the season with an 8-3 record so far. This season, they have proven to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.