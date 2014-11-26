Washington Wizards - Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Washington Wizards (9-4) will face the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-7) for the second time in a week, this time in Cleveland at the Quicken Loans Arena.

Washington is coming off a tough loss at home against the Atlanta Hawks where they turned the ball over 25 times which led to 32 points. Give some credit to the Hawks defense, they were very aggressive in the passing lanes and collapsed hard on the bigs which led to bad passes. John Wall and Bradley Beal combined to turn the ball over 13 times, which can’t happen with your two best players who handle the ball the most.

Cleveland has lost four of their last five games but is coming off a blowout win against the youthful Orlando Magic. They lost the previous four games, three of which were playoff caliber teams. For the Cavaliers to win, they have to play bad teams and outscore their opponent. When they play good teams who play defense, they have a hard time scoring, and they are one of the worst defensive teams in the league.

When Cleveland is at its best, it’s when LeBron James imposes his will. In the win against Orlando, James scored 29 points and dished out 11 assists. He was efficient and set up his teammates to succeed. If he plays like that tonight, the Cavaliers have a legitimate chance.

The Wizards obviously need to take better care of the ball and that starts with John Wall, who had a season high six turnovers in their loss to the Hawks. When Wall is efficient, this Wizards team is very difficult to beat.

With all the turnovers, Washington’s offense was out of sorts. Head coach Randy Wittman had this to say about last night’s performance, “That was as bad as we could play offensively, for whatever reason. Trying to do too much. Over-dribbling, ball-sticking, predetermining – no matter what the defense was going to do, and we just get in trouble like that.”

Tonight’s matchup will be different than last week with Nene being out with a plantar fascia injury to his right foot. That could hurt the Wizards in the short term, as they will try to fill the void but with that said, Washington still has enough weapons to score at will against this bad Cavs defense.