Oklahoma City Thunder - Utah Jazz Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves in the midst of a six game losing streak and at the very bottom of the Western Conference . Tonight they face the team that took out that honor last season in a rematch of last weeks game which saw the Jazz blowout the Thunder by 19 points after being down 17 in the first half.

The conference rivals are both having a season they'd like to forget thus far but for the Thunder this could be the last game of the painful stretch they've had to endure without Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. Westbrook has reportedly not been ruled out of Friday's encounter with the New York Knicks and his return could mark the beginning of the Thunder's huge job to make up the 6 games they sit outside the playoffs. If Westbrook is to return on Friday, tonight's game will see the end of Reggie Jackson's reign over the Thunder's offense where he has performed admirably in stepping in as the Thunder's starting point guard posting career high's across the board.

The Jazz find themselves at 5-10 through the first 15 games of the season and are currently trying to end a 3 game skid they have suffered since their win against the Thunder. Unlike the Thunder, the Jazz have avoided the injury bug thus far this season and have been able to start their young core in all 15 games this season. This season is all about development for the Jazz and coach Quin Synder will be happy with the production of Gordon Hayward and Derrick Favours who have lead this young Jazz team well.

Tonight will see the end for one team's losing streak and both teams are hoping that it will lead to some momentum as the season continues.