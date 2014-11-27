Brooklyn Nets Able To Take Care Of Business And Defeat Philadelphia 76ers

The Nets started with some good shooting, as they shot 71 percent from the field in the first quarter, while Philadelphia was at 36 percent. Brooklyn also did a good job of sharing the ball, as they had nine early assists. Joe Johnson had a good quarter, as he piled up nine points. The struggles for the Sixers continued early in the second quarter, as they couldn’t score in the first few minutes. Their first points didn’t come for them until the 7:29 mark. By the end of the quarter, however, they began to cut down the lead and climb back up into the game. After Brooklyn led by as many as 20, Philadelphia was able to cut it to just eight entering halftime.

Brook Lopez was the highest scorer at the half with 13 points. Deron Williams scored 11. For the Sixers, no one was in double digits after two quarters. Both teams shared the same struggles protecting the ball, as they each had 12 turnovers at the time.

The Nets were able to respond in the third quarter with a 9-0 run by the 8:58 mark. Similar to the start in the second quarter, the Sixers couldn’t seem to get into rhythm to score. Towards the end of the quarter, things would begin to change for Philly. At the 2:56 minute mark, they went on a 8-0 run, as confidence began to build for them. Several sloppy plays happened for the Nets, as they were up to 17 turnovers late in the third. The Sixers ended up winning the third quarter, outscoring Brooklyn 26-23.

The momentum would carry on for Philadelphia to start the final quarter of the game. They were able to obtain the lead with 10:25 left in the game after Michael Carter-Williams lobbed a pass to Nerlens Noel. The crowd began to get pumped up, as they cheered for their team while the Sixers were on a 7-0 run. Throughout the quarter, the game was pretty close and victory was up for grabs. Brooklyn was able to convert on some late game shots to secure a win on the road.

Johnson concluded as the highest scorer with 21 points. Williams flirted with a triple-double, as he ended with 19 points, 10 assists, and eight boards. Alan Anderson also played a key role in this game, as he came off the bench to drop 12 points. The high man for the Sixers was Tony Wroten, who finished with 18 points and 10 assists.

The next game for the Nets will be a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on November 30. For the Sixers, they will look to pick up their first win of the season against the Dallas Mavericks on November 29.