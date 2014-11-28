Minnesota Timberwolves - Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The battle for 14th place. The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are coming into Friday night's game with just one game separating the two in the standings. The winner of this game will take sole possession of the 14th seed.

Both teams are coming in with a handful of injuries. The Timberwolves will be without starting point guard Ricky Rubio, shooting guard Kevin Martin, and center Nikola Pekovic. They will also be without Ronny Turiaf. On the bright side, Mo Williams is expected to return to their lineup after missing one game due to an illness.

For the Lakers, they will continue to be without Ryan Kelly, Steve Nash, Julius Randle, and Xavier Henry.

This is a game that the Lakers need to take advantage of. They have a young, depleted team coming into their home court, so they need to make sure they don't have any lapses on either end of the floor.

The Timberwolves are without three of their five starters, meaning they will have to forcefully go deep into their bench. With that being said, the Lakers, who are known for allowing career nights out of guys who hardly get play time, need to make sure that doesn't happen in this game.

Just like the Lakers, the Timberwolves are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, and they have no one to stop Kobe Bryant. This should be a night where Kobe comes out strong right from the beginning to impose his will on the game.

The only category the Timberwolves are really good at is forcing turnovers. However, the Lakers are one of the best at holding on to the ball, as they only turn it over 12.2 times per game.

All in all, this is an opponent that the Lakers should be able to beat. The key is for them not to relax, even if the Wolves are young and shorthanded. They just cannot give a young team the confidence that they could beat them.

If the Lakers share the ball really well and play with great effort on the defensive end, then they should be able to handily win this game.