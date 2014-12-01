Sacramento Kings Drop To Memphis Grizzlies 97-85

The Grizzlies have been rolling this season, and after a comeback win against the Kings in their last matchup, it was important that the Grizzlies fall far behind again. "It was important for us to come out strong. We did," Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said. "It was just a good game for us mentally to push through and finish in the second half."

The Kings had some trouble against the duo of the Grizzlies bigs. Zach Randolph knocked in 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Marc Gasol added 18 points and 6 rebounds.

The Kings were without DeMarcus Cousins due to a virus.

It was a long-shot for the Kings to steal one against the Grizzlies without their best player in Cousins, especially going against Randolph and Gasol. Ryan Hollins started in Cousins' place and even he was gone due to being ejected in the third quarter.

"We made a run at it," Gay said, "but if we hadn't built that hole so deep in the first half we probably would have been in a better position."

The Grizzlies now sit at 15-2 on the season, an incredible start in a difficult Western Conference. "I think everybody came into training camp with that mindset of coming in and being aggressive from the get-go and being the team that we want to be," Gasol said.