NBA: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

The first month of the NBA season is over and here are the best, the worst, and the absolute worst thus far.



The Good:





Point Guard:

John Wall is easily the best point guard in the league right now. Wall currently leads the league in steals, fourth in assists, and is averaging 18 points a game. His stats are only slightly better than Chris Paul's, but Wall is definitely doing more with less. While Kyrie Irving might be getting the spotlight because he's playing with LeBron, Wall has been having a great year without the television time. Wall has always had the talent, but now he's healthy and balling like his talent suggests he should.

Shooting Guard:

James Harden may not be shooting as well as he normally does, but it's probably because he's using some of his energy playing defense. Harden was knocked for playing automatic door defense, but not this year. Harden won't be making any defensive player of the year teams, but now teams aren't going to happy because Harden will make them work on both ends of the floor. His shooting woes will fix itself and if he keeps playing defense, he will be the best shooting guard in the league.



Small Forward:

LeBron James. Was there any doubt? Despite the teams record, LeBron isn't the problem. He's putting up 25 points, dishing out seven assists, pulling in six rebounds and still manages to get a little over a steal a game. His turnovers are high, but that will change once his teammates realize that he is always looking to get them involved. They have never played with a player that was actually looking to get them involved (except Varejao who's played with LeBron and knows to always be ready). He is still the best player in the league and in the world.



Power Forward:

Anthony Davis is looking like an athletic Tim Duncan. Second in the league in scoring, first in blocks, top five in rebounding, and plays efficient basketball. He fills the stat sheet (fantasy basketball fans everywhere thank you by the way). There isn't a major weak part of his game, and it's scary that he will do nothing but get better as long as he stays healthy.



Center:

DeMarcus Cousins is probably this month's MVP. 23 points a game, a league leading 12.3 rebounds, a block and a half, 51 percent from the field, 80 percent from the line, and he has matured beyond what anyone thought could be possible. The Kings are a motley crew of players that no one had faith in, but they believe in their team, and Boogie Cousins has been their leader who will possibly take the Kings to the playoffs this season. Another major factor into Boogie being this month's best player is that he has been embarrassing everyone that has defended him. It's like he's a college kid that went back and practiced with a high school JV big man. He's been that dominant.



The Bad:



Kyrie Irving:

Kyrie Irving has great numbers, but that doesn't matter when your team is built to be the best and you can't play with the best player in the world. Kyrie isn't a traditional point guard. Irving likes to score and that has been the case since he's been in the league. Now, he has to adjust to play a style he's never had to play. It's not really his fault, but it looks like, while Love and LeBron have adjusted to play with each other, Kyrie is just playing. This isn't how you win games, let alone a title.



The Detroit Pistons:

They aren't as bad as the 76ers, but that isn't saying much. The Pistons are not only a bad team, but they aren't even fun to look. While out of their first fifteen games, only six of their twelve losses have been by more than 15 points, and the rest have been winnable games. The problem with the Pistons is that they can't close games. No one on that team has a "clutch gene," and none of them are scorers, except for Jennings who takes tons of bad shots. This team isn't terrible. Just really bad.



The Charlotte Hornets:

A summer of hype for going back to the Hornets after years of being the Bobcats (and a joke), coasting on their first playoff appearance in years, signing Lance Stephenson, and the Hornets are back to being as bad as they were years ago. There is no rhyme or reason to why they are playing so bad. They just are. They can't score, they can't defend, but they have players on their team that can do both. Yet for some reason, they just can't get it together. This team isn't even close to being a good team. But it's still early and tons more basketball to go.



The Ugly:



The Los Angeles Clippers:

This is the team that a lot of people assumed could threaten the Spurs in the West and maybe become the best team in the league. As of now, they aren't even the best team in California. The Clippers are a team with talent to spare and constantly get abused by physical teams. Doc Rivers is a capable coach, but his track record only seems to be good when he is coaching older teams. With the exception of Chris Paul, the whole team has seemed to have taken a step backwards in their game. Maybe teams have figured them out, but 28th in rebounding is just gross.



The Philadelphia 76ers:

They haven't won a game yet. It's the end of November, and they are winless and look pathetic. At least try and not make it obvious that you're tanking. It's embarrassing.