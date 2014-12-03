Los Angeles Lakers - Washington Wizards Preview

Riding a two-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Lakers head to Washington D.C. to face the Wizards at the Verizon Center on Wednesday night. The Lakers are coming off a solid win against the reeling Detroit Pistons, while the Wizards are coming off a victory against the Miami Heat.

This game will be the second of a back-to-back for the Lakers and fatigue will be important. Against the Pistons, Kobe Bryant was huffing and puffing a bit. He looked worn down, and he admitted that he was.

“I was tired,” Kobe stated. “The first half, I missed a couple of easy ones. The rhythm of the game really wasn’t there. Just paced it out a little bit and came out in the second half and let the game come to me. I made a couple shots and stepped on the gas.”

Kobe did have a terrible offensive night, as he shot 4-of-11 from the field and did not get his first field goal until around the seven-minute mark of the third quarter. He also had 10 turnovers but did dish out 13 assists. Bryant was facilitating for most of the game but at times, it felt like he was forcing it too much. It would be interesting to see if Bryant comes out in attack mode or passive mode in this game.

John Wall will probably be the toughest matchup for Los Angeles. He is extremely quick and athletic, and the Lakers usually have trouble defending fast guards. Wall could very easily carve out the Lakers soft defense and get to the basket at will. The Lakers best game plan would be to form a wall around Wall (no pun intended) to keep him out the painted area, although we could expect a huge night from Wall.

In addition to John Wall, the Wizards have a solid bench, as they are ranked top 10 in the league. The Lakers will need a strong performance from Nick Young to keep a close battle between the benches. Wayne Ellington has been terrific off the Lakers bench of late as well, and they will require another good shooting night out of him. Rasual Butler, meanwhile, has had two 23-point performances in the past three games. He’s turned into a trusted source of offense for Randy Wittman’s second unit.

The Wizards have been a great defensive team, as they are ranked top 10 in all defensive categories. They also take care of business against sub-.500 teams, so this is going to be a much tougher game for the Lakers. Conversely, the Lakers have taken down two of the top three teams in the East – the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors – but the Wizards are a completely different squad.

The Lakers are 4-0 against Eastern Conference opponents, as they will look to make it five straight over another interconference foe. The Wizards, in the meantime, are 6-0 against .500 teams and will look to keep it that way on their home floor, where they are 7-2.