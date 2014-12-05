Kyrie Irving's 37, Clutch Lay Up Lifts Cleveland Cavaliers Over New York Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks on the road, 90-87, in a huge battle that went down to the wire. The Knicks fall to 4-16 on the season, which is the worst start for them in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers win their fifth straight game and are back on track now after a 5-7 start.



Kyrie Irving led the way for the Cavaliers with a season-high 37 points on 12-of-18 from the field with just two assists. Irving concluded the night with a clutch, left-handed layup with 10 seconds left to give Cleveland a three-point lead. Irving definitely came to play in this game.



LeBron James did not have a good shooting night, scoring just 19 points on 7-of-17 from the field, including 1-of-6 from three and 4-of-7 from the costless throw line. However, James had a double-double with 12 assists. LeBron has been setting up his teammates really well lately. Kevin Love had a double-double as well with 11 points and 11 rebounds but shot only 4-of-11 from the field. Dion Waiters had a better game off the bench, as he's not shot well of late, but had 6 points on 3-of-6 from the field.

The Knicks bench outscored the Cavs bench 42-to-10 tonight. The Cavs are really going to need more production from their bench. Meanwhile, the Cavs played solid defense. They held the Knicks to 87 points on 42 percent shooting from the field. They also limited Carmelo Anthony to a season-low nine points on 4-of-19 from the field.

The Knicks also only made five costless throws out of six attempts. What really kept the Knicks in this game was rebounding and second chance points. The Knicks out-rebounded the Cavs 47-to-33, and the Cavs allowed New York to have 17 offensive rebounds.

The Cavs will now play four of their next five games on the road, starting tomorrow, December 5, in Toronto. It would be big for the Cavs to win against Toronto, who have the best record in the East.

For the Knicks, Tim Hardaway Jr. led the way with 20 points on 8-of-14 in 22 minutes off the bench. He scored 16 of the 20 in the first half, as he came into the game and provided some three-point shooting, hitting four total threes for the game. Amar'e Stoudamire put in 18 points on 8-of-13 from the field and had nine rebounds.

The Cavs had a hard time stopping Amar'e, who was showing some of his explosiveness from his days in Phoenix. Quincy Acy had a career-high 15 points on 6-of-8 from the field. Carmelo Anthony had a very poor shooting night, as he shot 4-of-19 from the field. He struggled to get good shots and also had five turnovers.

Carmelo Anthony had a chance to tie the game with a three at the buzzer to force the game into overtime, but his shot rattled out and missed, as the Cavaliers finished with the win.

This is now New York's sixth straight loss. It looks to be a long season for the Knicks. They don't have good scorers outside of Carmelo Anthony, who has been a tad inconsistent this season. Maybe Andrea Bargnani, who has been out all season, could help their offense once he comes back.