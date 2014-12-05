Los Angeles Lakers - Boston Celtics Preview

Once a highly entertaining rivalry has now become a battle between two mediocre teams. The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will head into Friday night’s game with a combined record of 10-24, with the likelihood of becoming lottery teams for the second straight year.

The Lakers are coming off a loss against the Washington Wizards, in a game where they played well for one half but melted down in the second half.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are coming off an overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons, thus ending their five-game losing skid.

In this matchup, we will see two of the worst defenses go head-to-head. On the contrary, both teams are high scoring teams, ranking top 10 in points per game, so we can expect a high scoring contest. The couple of areas where the Celtics are much better than the Lakers are assists and efficiency.

Thanks to Rajon Rondo’s passing skills, the Celtics rank second in assists per game as a team and are ranked 11th in offensive efficiency. Rondo does an excellent job of finding teammates for high percentage shots. In fact, in the last three games, he’s been averaging 12.3 assists but has struggled shooting the ball, going a combined 3-for-19.

In the past, Kobe Bryant has always accepted the challenge of defending Rondo. He just simply gives Rondo space to shoot the ball, and we could certainly expect Bryant to do the same in this game, while Jeremy Lin chases Avery Bradley.

Jeff Green has been on a scoring tear since the start of the new month. He is averaging 28.5 points on 47.4 percent shooting from the field, including 53.8 percent from three-point distance in December. Wesley Johnson, just as long and athletic as Green, will try to end Green’s latest hot streak.

Meanwhile, for the Lakers, they are going to need some production from Jeremy Lin, who went 0-for-10, scoring zero points against the Wizards. Lin’s play has been a major factor for the Lakers this season. Obviously, they are a much better team when he is aggressive and effective.

“So we just need more guys to join the party,” is what Byron Scott said after Wednesday’s loss to Washington, and he is absolutely correct. It cannot just be one or two guys every game. The Lakers need to do it as a team, collectively.

Even though the Celtics and Lakers have been less than stellar the past couple of years, there will still be some rowdiness in the TD Garden crowd. Surely, many Laker fans will show up to the game to make things interesting in the building.

On a side note, Kobe Bryant and Rajon Rondo were spotted having breakfast together Thursday morning. Very interesting, but the two stars have stated that it was nothing more than just a breakfast.