Minnesota Timberwolves - San Antonio Spurs Preview

Game Facts:

Minnesota (4-13) at Houston (13-5)

Tip Off: 7:30 CST

TV: FS North (Minnesota) FS Southwest (San Antonio)

Radio: 830 am WCCO (Minnesota) 1220 am WOAI (San Antonio)

Last Games:

Minnesota - Lost 114-112 to Houston on Friday night in overtime.

San Antonio - Won 107-101 over Memphis Friday night.

Arena:

AT&T Center (San Antonio, Texas)

Players to Watch:

The two key players for this matchup are Thaddeus Young of Minnesota and Tim Duncan of San Antonio. Young is averaging 13.6 points per game and provides a huge presence down low, an area where the Wolves are lacking after the departure of Kevin Love.

Tim Duncan, meanwhile, is averaging 14 points per game to go along with 10 rebounds. Even at age 38, where most players start to break down, he is still able to average a double-double. In addition, Duncan notched a triple-double in his last game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Injuries:



Kevin Martin, Nikola Pekovic, Ronny Turiaf, and Ricky Rubio are still out. Additionally, the Timberwolves might be without Mo Williams in this game. Williams missed the last game against the Houston Rockets due to back issues. Moreover, the Timberwolves got some bad news about Rubio, as he will be out until January instead of returning sometime in December. Furthermore, Pekovic and Turiaf will be out at least another 10 games.

For the Spurs, they lost Tony Parker in their last game. Parker left the game against the Grizzlies with a mild hamstring strain and did not return. He is considered doubtful to play in this game against the Wolves. With Parker likely out, Cory Joseph will get the start. The Spurs also still have Patty Mills and Tiago Splitter out. Splitter is still without a timetable, while Mills is still couple months away from returning.

Keys to the Game:

The Spurs are going up against the worst team in the Western Conference. All they need to do is take care of the ball and move the offense around like they naturally do. The Timberwolves have the worst defense in the league so scoring shouldn't be a problem for the Spurs.

For the Timberwolves, it is all about trying to force turnovers to get easy buckets in transition. With possibly five players out, they will need a group effort on both ends of the floor but will need to create offense with their defense. If it's one thing that the Timberwolves are good at, it's forcing turnovers. They rank fourth in that category, forcing 15.9 turnovers per game.

