Atlanta Hawks Defeat Brooklyn Nets, 98-75, For Fifth Straight Win

The Atlanta Hawks came into Brooklyn looking to extend their winning streak to five games. They did just that. The Nets kept it close at 23-22 in the first quarter, but Atlanta started to go on a three-point shooting explosion which helped earn them a dominating 98-75 victory.

The Hawks were down, 18-16, to the Nets at the end of the first quarter. From then on, Atlanta started to light it up from the three-point line with clutch shots by Jeff Teague, Kyle Korver, DeMarre Carroll, and Paul Millsap. Atlanta shot 38 percent for the game from three.

DeMarre Carroll led all scorers for the Hawks with 18 points. He had 16 at halftime. Carroll also shot a remarkable 70 percent for the game. Dennis Schroeder had another great night coming off the bench by adding on 13 points on 55 percent shooting. The Hawks shot 43 percent as a team.

Atlanta had Brooklyn's stars locked down. Joe Johnson only had 12 points, Deron Williams had eight, and Kevin Garnett had four. Center Brook Lopez led all scorers for the Nets with 20 points.

The Atlanta Hawks are now riding a five-game winning streak. They have a very easy road ahead of them. Their next five games are versus the Denver Nuggets, at Indiana Pacers, versus Philadelphia 76ers, versus Orlando Magic, and at Orlando Magic. If the Hawks take care of business, they could very well extend their streak to 10 after this five game stretch.

The Hawks currently stand at third in the Eastern Conference. The Nets' next game is at home on December 8 versus the red hot Cleveland Cavaliers, who are on a six-game winning streak.