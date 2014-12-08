Memphis Grizzlies Top Miami Heat, 103-87

Jon Leuer had 20 points and 12 rebounds, as the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Miami Heat, 103-87, and snapped their two-game losing skid. Coming into the action, the Grizzlies had lost two straight games against Western Conference powerhouses, the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

Mike Conley added 18 points while shooting a perfect eight out of eight from the field. The Grizzlies finished the game shooting 58 percent from the field against the Heat's 48 percent.

Marc Gasol was held to just two points, but Randolph and Lee were ready to carry the load for Memphis. Zach Randolph and Courtney Lee each recorded 17 points, while Tony Allen had 14 points for the Grizzlies.

Dwyane Wade pioneered the offense for Miami, unloading 25 points and six assists. Josh McRoberts added 14 points and five rebounds for the Heat, who was limited to 30 rebounds by a gritty Memphis squad.

Luol Deng finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and one steal. In addition, Deng reached the 700 steals club. Chris Bosh and Mario Chalmers added 12 points apiece.

The bench play proved to be the determining factor, as the reserves of Memphis outscored Miami's bench, 35-19. In addition, Memphis held the Heat to eight costless throw attempts.

Miami trimmed the deficit to seven with a quarter left to play, but Memphis caught fire in the fourth, outscoring Miami, 21-12. Jon Leuer scored a three-point basket to give Memphis a comfortable 93-81 lead midway to the fourth. Memphis went on a 11-2 run capped off by Tony Allen and Jon Leuer.

The Memphis Grizzlies now improve to 16-4, while the Miami Heat drop to 9-11.

The Grizzlies have a tough game coming up against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, December 9. The Heat will continue their road trip in Phoenix on Tuesday to play the Suns.