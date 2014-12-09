Enes Kanter Fined $25,000 For Tossing Mouthpiece Into The Crowd

The NBA has fined Utah’s Enes Kanter $25,000 for tossing his mouthpiece into the crowd during the team’s 101-92 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The incident happened late in the third quarter when Kanter was called for a traveling violation. Out of frustration, Kanter slammed the basketball on the ground and then threw his mouthpiece into the crowd, in which a fan caught it. (Gross!)

“We’ve been losing, so I’m just pissed. I’m pissed at something. I don’t want to say what it is, but I was just pissed and that’s just how I reacted,” Kanter said after the game about the situation. “At least he caught it,” Kanter continued. “Right? At least the guy caught it. He’s not going to sue me, I hope.”

Enes Kanter was hit with a technical during the game, as the Jazz dropped to a 5-16 record and lost their ninth straight game.