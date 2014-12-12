New York Knicks - Boston Celtics Preview

The projected starting lineup for New York is Jose Calderon, Iman Shumpert, Carmelo Anthony, Quincy Acy, and Amar’e Stoudemire. For Boston, Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, Jeff Green, Jared Sullinger, and Tyler Zeller.

The Knicks are coming off a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night while Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith sat out with injuries. Their shooting was actually pretty good, as they shot 48 percent from the field, but the turnovers played a huge part in that loss. Second-year player Tim Hardaway Jr. got the start and put up a nice display, contributing with 23 points. Anthony may be back for this game despite him dealing with a knee injury for quite some time.

ESPN reporter Ian Begley tweeted, “Carmelo Anthony says there is no specific timetable for his return but he intimated that he’d test his knee again in a day or two.” With the Knicks struggling more than ever, it’s no question his offensive presence is much needed. Anthony has refused to undergo surgery as an option at the moment, however, as he’s stated, “I’m not even looking forward to even discussing the surgery or anything like that. I’ll explore as many options as I can before I go under the knife and get surgery.” (Courtesy of Daily News)

The Celtics are a high scoring team, as they currently rank in sixth place in scoring while also being third in the assists category. At the TD Garden, they average 105 points per game while the Knick average 96 points on the road. It’s no surprise that when having one of the best passing guards in the league in Rajon Rondo, the team will play very unselfishly. With a hostile crowd in Boston, the Knicks will have their hands full dealing with their high scoring rivals.

When it comes to sports, Boston and New York will never get along. Although this is just a season game, both teams need this win, especially with the bottom seeding of the East up for grabs. Despite the current 10-game losing streak the Knicks are facing, they still have time to turn things around. Last year, their other rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, were going through a tough time finding team chemistry with first year coach Jason Kidd. They ended up making the playoffs despite a dreadful start of the season. There is no guarantee the Knicks will make the postseason, but there is, for a fact, still plenty of time to turn things around.

Boston also suffered defeat in their last game to the Charlotte Hornets, so it will be interesting to see which one of these two rivals will come out with strong energy to bounce back.

The game starts at 7:30 P.M. EST.