Kobe Bryant Passes Michael Jordan On All-Time Scoring List As Los Angeles Lakers Oust Minnesota Timberwolves
AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt

Kobe Bryant came into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves just nine points shy of passing the great Michael Jordan for third on the all-time scoring list. Meanwhile, his Lakers were riding a two-game winning streak, including an overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

The Lakers came into Minnesota and came away with a victory in a game filled with mini runs. Kobe started the game off slowly, missing his first three shots and ending the first quarter with only four points. Still, his team held a three-point lead to end the period.

It was midway through the second quarter when Kobe drew a foul on Zach LaVine and went to the line needing only two points to pass Jordan. Bryant hit both costless throws, and the Timberwolves called a timeout to allow Bryant to cherish the moment with his teammates.

It was a beautiful site to see in Minnesota, as Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor honored Bryant with the game ball, and the entire Wolves team came to congratulate Kobe as well. All in all, it was a very classy move by the Timberwolves.

After the game, Kobe spoke to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell. “It’s a huge honor. It’s so much work to get to this point, it’s unbelievable,” Bryant said. “I’d be lying if I were to say it didn’t mean something.”

Kobe also acknowledged the Timberwolves organization for honoring him. “I wasn’t expecting the Timberwolves organization to honor me like that. It was awesome, man. Felt great to have that,” said Bryant.