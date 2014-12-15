Kobe Bryant Passes Michael Jordan On All-Time Scoring List As Los Angeles Lakers Oust Minnesota Timberwolves

Kobe Bryant came into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves just nine points shy of passing the great Michael Jordan for third on the all-time scoring list. Meanwhile, his Lakers were riding a two-game winning streak, including an overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

The Lakers came into Minnesota and came away with a victory in a game filled with mini runs. Kobe started the game off slowly, missing his first three shots and ending the first quarter with only four points. Still, his team held a three-point lead to end the period.

It was midway through the second quarter when Kobe drew a foul on Zach LaVine and went to the line needing only two points to pass Jordan. Bryant hit both costless throws, and the Timberwolves called a timeout to allow Bryant to cherish the moment with his teammates.

It was a beautiful site to see in Minnesota, as Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor honored Bryant with the game ball, and the entire Wolves team came to congratulate Kobe as well. All in all, it was a very classy move by the Timberwolves.

After the game, Kobe spoke to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell. “It’s a huge honor. It’s so much work to get to this point, it’s unbelievable,” Bryant said. “I’d be lying if I were to say it didn’t mean something.”

Kobe also acknowledged the Timberwolves organization for honoring him. “I wasn’t expecting the Timberwolves organization to honor me like that. It was awesome, man. Felt great to have that,” said Bryant.

The game kept going back-and-forth the rest of the way, with the Lakers controlling it for the most part. However, the Timberwolves were not going away. Every time the Lakers built a lead, the Wolves answered back with a small run of their own but were never able to get over the hump.

Late in the game, after Andrew Wiggins hit two costless throws to tie it at 94 apiece, Kobe responded with a long three pointer to give the Lakers a three-point lead. The Timberwolves were unable to get a shot off the next possession down, as LaVine turned the ball over, which pretty much sealed the faith for Minnesota.

LaVine, who had a career-high 28 points the last time these two teams faced each other, was held to just 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting in this one to go along with four turnovers. Ronnie Price was hounding him right from the beginning. Instead of LaVine, Shabazz Muhammad put in a career night this time, as he scored 28 points and grabbed nine boards on 12-of-21 shooting, while Andrew Wiggins contributed with 16 points in this one.

For the Lakers, they got excellent production from Carlos Boozer off the bench once again, as he finished the game with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Jordan Hill chipped in with 13 points, and Wesley Johnson had 12 points and six assists. Kobe finished this historic night with 26 points and six rebounds.

During the game, Michael Jordan congratulated Kobe for his accomplishment in a statement he made. “I congratulate Kobe on reaching this milestone,” Jordan said. “He’s obviously a great player, with a strong work ethic and has an equally strong passion for the game of basketball. I’ve enjoyed watching his game evolve over the years, and I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes next.”

After the game, Byron Scott also chimed in on Kobe’s huge night. “Just been an unbelievable career and I’m just happy that I was able to share with him in the beginning and to this point as well,” Scott said. “I think this puts him in the conversation of who is the greatest. I think his name is going to be mentioned when it’s all said and done. He just plays to win. The competition. Every game for him is he wants to go out there and compete,” Scott continued. “Still in the back of his mind he wants to win a championship, that’s what he’s playing for.”

The Lakers were dominated in the paint in this game, 54-38, but they overcame that en route to their third straight victory. The Lakers now improve to 8-16 on the season, while the Timberwolves drop to 5-18, which is the worst in the West. This is the first time the Lakers have had a three-game winning streak since November of last year.

The Lakers will look to keep their winning streak alive in Indiana against the Pacers tomorrow, December 15th. The Timberwolves will head to D.C. to face off against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, December 16th.