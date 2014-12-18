Larry Sanders Suspended One Game

The NBA has suspended Milwaukee Bucks center Larry Sanders for one game for shoving Nicolas Batum on the back while he was attempting a dunk during Wednesday night’s game. The push forced Batum to fall face first onto the ground, as he laid there for a couple of minutes.

After the game, Batum said that he couldn’t breathe after taking the hard fall. “I landed on my ribs first, my stomach, so I couldn’t take a breath for like five, ten seconds. That’s why I lay on the floor. I couldn’t breathe for like ten seconds,” Batum said.

Sanders was called for a flagrant-one during the game but after review, the league has upgraded it to a flagrant-two.

Larry Sanders will serve his suspension Thursday night when the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Sacramento Kings.