The Evolution Of Stephen Curry

When you hear the name “Stephen Curry” what is your first thought? If your mind works like this writer’s, your first thought is Steph with Klay Thompson, otherwise partnered together and known as the “Splash Bros.” Now, that may be relative to the present time of the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, but hopefully you remember Steph before he exploded into candidacy as a top point guard in basketball. Curry played high school basketball at Charlotte Christian High School. He didn’t receive any scholarships to big schools, and had wanted to play at Virginia Tech but they only offered a walk-on spot. Curry chose Davidson.

Curry's father, Dell Curry, was a known sharpshooter in the league from 1986-2002. Most attribute Steph's ability to shoot from his dad, who had taught him how to shoot and play basketball through his life. Dell played at Virginia Tech in college, played for many NBA teams and in 2004 was brought into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

Davidson College

Flash back to 2007, when Curry first started his journey at Davidson. Before the season started, head coach Bob McKillop , "Wait 'til you see Steph Curry. He is something special." Scout.com and Rivals.com labeled Curry a 3-star recruit. Coming into college listed at 6 ft. 2, that’s when Davidson’s world was rocked. Curry averaged 21.5 points per game in his freshman season.

The real magic came in Curry’s sophomore season, where he averaged 25 a game as well as giving Davidson a tournament spot. Davidson was granted a 10-seed, and for this writer it was the first memory of Curry and the greatness he had in him.

Curry averaged 28 his junior season, before opting to go to the NBA and forego his senior year. Steph became a first-team all-american and would eventually lead up to being a top-10 pick in the draft.

Draft

Curry clearly had a lot of talent shooting the ball going into the draft, but there were questions of athleticism as well as how he can handle the point guard position.

NBADraft.net had comments about about Curry's play. "Far below NBA standard in regard to explosivenes and athleticism ... At 6-2, he's extremely small for the NBA shooting guard position, and it will likely keep him from being much of a defender at the next level ... Although he's playing point guard this year, he's not a natural point guard that an NBA team can rely on to run a team."

Draftexpress.com seemed very fair in their assumptions on Curry, and actually seemed pretty spot-on as far as what Curry resembles. "Although he’s probably never going to be a pure playmaker in theSteve Nash or Chris Paulmold, he plays the game at an excellent pace, looks extremely poised at all times, and appears to show a good enough feel for the game to at least develop into a capable facilitator, ala Mike Bibby."



Prior to the draft, Doug Gottlieb was quoted saying, “He doesn’t have the upside of Rubio, Jennings, Flynn, Mills, Teague all more athletic.” Gottlieb takes a lot of flack for that quote, especially in the present. But what others seem to not look at is Gottlieb was correct in his comments. Curry didn’t have the athletic upside of all those guards. He just didn’t. That isn’t ignorance to say that today because it was true, but Curry out-worked all of them and became one of the best shooters the game has ever seen.

NBA

The early years for the Warriors, Curry had some real ankle problems that haunted him. He would continually sprain his ankles to the point where most wondered if it would be his hinder him throughout his career. Steph did try to fix that issue in 2011 before the season when he had surgery on his ankles to repair ligament damage. He had the surgery, but continued to have massive amounts of injuries through his first year in the lockout season. Curry would only play 26 of 66 games.

The following season it seemed as if Curry turned a page in his book. He signed an extension with the Warriors and had his breakout year finally in the league, averaging nearly 23 points and 7 assists. After that season, Curry started having a name to him. People still wondered about his ankles, though and rightfully so. After having his first years in the league be plagued by injuries, he was getting the treatment players like Derrick Rose do today. People wondered when the next injury would happen.

Now it takes us into last season, when Curry had by far his best year to date. Curry was named a starter for the Western Conference in the All-Star game. Curry would finish the year with a stat-line of 24 points per game, 8.5 assists per game, 47% FG, 42 % 3-point, and 88% from the costless throw line.

The Perfect Shot

Curry is known for his shooting, and when watching his shot, it is a thing of beauty. For this writer, Curry was one of the main players who had inspired by his shot. Curry’s shot is the same every time and even when off-balance or taking a hit, still has the same release.

According to ESPN’s Sports Science, Steph Curry’s release after picking up his dribble is .4 seconds. The average time in the NBA is .54 seconds. It was also noted that Curry’s corner three % of about 53% was nearly the same as his percentage of shots made around the basket.

The reason you should look into Curry’s past is because it’s very inspirational. Curry was a top player and was drafted top 10, but was never given the recognition that other players got. Now, when people look back on it, people laugh at the Timberwolves for not picking curry in either of their 2 picks (5 and 6). Steph is challenging Chris Paul for the top point guard in the league spot during this 2014-2015 season. Curry and Paul are much different players in different systems. Curry’s play-style is perfect for the Warriors and Paul’s is adequate for the Clippers. Curry may not be considered the best point guard in the league this season, but he’s easily top-tier.