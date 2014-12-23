2014: The Year Of The Portland Trail Blazers

The year of 2014 has been legendary for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers have made themselves relevant once more, producing one of the best seasons in team history, a shot to be remembered throughout the ages, and a 2nd round playoff appearance for the first time in 14 years. Now, behind two of the best players to ever appear on the Blazers’ roster, they are on their way to the playoffs once again.

The 2013-2014 season:

The Portland Trail Blazers once again made themselves relevant to the NBA scene, rallying behind their two all-stars: Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge. With one of the best starting lineups in the league, as well as one of the most efficient offenses, the Blazers produced an amazing season. A season in which only three different starting lineups were used, finishing one game out of the 4th seed, and homecourt advantage. This did not affect the Blazers, as they took the first two games of the series on the road against the Houston Rockets. The Blazers went on to the sixth game of the series, at home, up 3-2. The Rockets fought valiantly for their playoff lives, charging ahead of the Blazers by two points with just 0.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Then, guard Damian Lillard would change the face of the Portland Trail Blazers with the most memorable shot in Trail Blazers’ history. In only 0.9 seconds, Lillard shattered the hopes of the newly built Rockets team, draining a deep three-pointer at the buzzer.

The Blazers would go on to lose to the eventual NBA Champions, the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

The 2014 Offseason:

During the 2014 offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers did not re-sign Mo Williams, instead signing Steve Blake, giving him his third stint as a Trailblazer. The Blazers also signed former all-star center Chris Kaman to back up Robin Lopez.

While Steve Blake brought a more pass-oriented point guard to the bench offense, Kaman was added for both his offensive and defensive capabilities.

The Blazer core remains the same, boosting their already incredible team chemistry, that brought them so far in the 2013-2014 season.

The 2014-2015 Season:

The Blazers continued their exceptional play throughout the first quarter of the 2014-2015 season, standing at 2nd in the western conference, with a record of 22-7.

While the Blazers’ offense isn't performing like it was last season, they have stepped up their defense quite a bit. They are also #1 in rebounds per game, as well as being in the top 10 for assists and points per game. The three point shot hasn’t come as easily this year as it did last year. This reflects greatly in Nicolas Batum’s stats, as he is averaging only 8 points per game.

Although there have been more injuries this season, because of the much-improved Blazer bench, it isn’t showing much. Most recently, the Blazers lost to the Houston Rockets in a rematch of the first round of the playoffs, playing without Aldridge and Robin Lopez. Lopez will be out for more than a month with a broken hand that he sustained in a win against the San Antonio Spurs. Aldridge is suffering from an upper-respiratory illness that sidelined him for a game earlier in the season. Nicolas Batum has developed a wrist injury that will keep him on a day-to-day status. Dropping a few games could mean dropping a few seeds in the western conference. To prevent this, the Blazers need to keep their injury status to a minimum, mimicking last year’s health.

For the Blazers to keep their 2nd seed position, they need to do a few things:

Find their three-point shot again. The Blazers need to shoot the three-ball like they did last year, in order to keep an efficient offense.

Reduce the amount of injuries. While the Blazer bench has gotten better over the last year, they are still a fragile team when it comes to injuries.

Keep bench scoring up

Get some blow-out wins. This will allow the starters to get some rest, while allowing the bench to stay in the flow of the game.

LaMarcus Aldridge:

LaMarcus Aldridge is on track for his 3rd straight all star appearance, averaging a double-double, and facilitating the Blazers offense. At this point, the Blazers can’t ask anything more of him other than to keep up his outstanding play.

Damian Lillard:

Damian Lillard is also playing at a very high level, although he may not see an all-star appearance because of the wealth of guards in the west. Again, the Blazers can’t ask any more of Lillard. His defense has improved over last season, and he is leading his team in steals per game, at 1.5.

Robin Lopez:

Robin Lopez has been huge for the Blazers. He is their defensive anchor, as well as being an important part of the offense. Lopez is largely responsible for the Blazers’ wealth of second chance points, as he is consistently in the top-ten leaders for offensive rebounds in the league.

Wesley Matthews:

Matthews is one of the most consistent Blazer players. He constantly produces on the offensive end, while playing great defense. He is in the top three for three pointers made in the league. On thing that the Blazers could hope to see from him, would be more 20+ scoring outings. Matthews almost always scores the same amount of points, it would be nice to see some breakout games.

Nicolas Batum:

Nicolas Batum’s play has not been on par with last season. Although Batum is an “all-around” player, he needs to score more than 8 points per game. He signed a max contract with the Blazers two years ago, and was proving that he was worth the money throughout last season, but this season has been a letdown. Batum has even been missing his signature three-point shot. However, Batum has been playing great defense. This is the last piece for the Blazers to fix this season. If Batum can turn this season around, the Blazer’s starting lineup will be extremely dangerous.