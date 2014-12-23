2014: The Year Of The Portland Trail Blazers
The year of 2014 has been legendary for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers have made themselves relevant once more, producing one of the best seasons in team history, a shot to be remembered throughout the ages, and a 2nd round playoff appearance for the first time in 14 years. Now, behind two of the best players to ever appear on the Blazers’ roster, they are on their way to the playoffs once again.

The 2013-2014 season:

The Portland Trail Blazers once again made themselves relevant to the NBA scene, rallying behind their two all-stars: Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge. With one of the best starting lineups in the league, as well as one of the most efficient offenses, the Blazers produced an amazing season. A season in which only three different starting lineups were used, finishing one game out of the 4th seed, and homecourt advantage. This did not affect the Blazers, as they took the first two games of the series on the road against the Houston Rockets. The Blazers went on to the sixth game of the series, at home, up 3-2. The Rockets fought valiantly for their playoff lives, charging ahead of the Blazers by two points with just 0.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Then, guard Damian Lillard would change the face of the Portland Trail Blazers with the most memorable shot in Trail Blazers’ history. In only 0.9 seconds, Lillard shattered the hopes of the newly built Rockets team, draining a deep three-pointer at the buzzer.