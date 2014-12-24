Detroit Pistons Trade For Anthony Tolliver

After waiving Josh Smith on Monday, the Detroit Pistons have moved on by trading for another power forward. On Wednesday morning, the Phoenix Suns traded Anthony Tolliver to the Pistons for Tony Mitchell.

The Suns signed Tolliver this past summer to add additional three-point shooting to the team, but Tolliver has been in and out of Phoenix’s rotation all season long. He has played in 24 games for the Suns this season, averaging just 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game.

Meanwhile, Tony Mitchell, the 37th overall pick in 2013, has yet to play this season. He has been buried deep in Detroit’s depth chart.

By making this trade, the Pistons add more three-point shooting to their roster, as Tolliver will serve as Josh Smith’s replacement. For the Suns, they solely made this trade to shed some salary off their pay roll. With this deal, they save over $2 million, as they are now $6.39 million under the salary cap, according to Marc Stein of ESPN.

The Detroit Pistons will be Tolliver’s eighth team in his six-year career. The 29-year old has previously played for the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Bobcats, and the aforementioned Suns.