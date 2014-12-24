New York Knicks Need Christmas Miracle

Deck the halls with boughs of holly.

This time of year, we gather together and open presents under a tree decked with lights and ornaments. Despite the flashy lights twinkling above the marquee on 7th avenue and 33rd street this Christmas, and the expensive contracts adorning the Knicks payroll, it's hard for fans, who have received so little this season, not to say Bah Humbug when it comes to this Present. A season which began with playoff aspirations has become "a nightmare," according to Knicks guard J.R. Smith this week.

"I mean it's a nightmare,” Smith said. “We just gotta wake up from it.”

The Knicks sport an unsightly 5-25 record after losing their last five straight and 15 of their last 16 games. In sole possession of the league lead in losses, Derek Fisher and company kick off the NBA's coveted Christmas Day schedule searching for a win. They can't expect any gifts from a Washington Wizards squad, featuring All-Star point guard John Wall, Bradley Beal, and the third best record in the Eastern Conference, when they tip off at 12PM EST.

Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudamire are both expected to play, but this year expectations haven't always translated to the product on the court. The team has had a few late scratches this season, and plans have been changed in response to the injury report on multiple occasions. To be fair, both Carmelo and Amar'e have also elected to play in games they were believed to have been sitting out, still nothing has stopped the losing.

Last year, Carmelo Anthony missed the team's Christmas shellacking at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, but this team's record is not only worse than last year's version, it's the worst 30 game start in the franchise's storied history.

The lineup will be hard to recognize compared to last year's. Not one player who started last Christmas' game for the Knicks is expected to play in this year's version. Beno Udrich and Tyson Chandler are no longer with the club and Andrea Bargnani, J.R. Smith, and Iman Shumpert all look to remain sidelined with injuries. It won't help that the league has issued Christmas uniforms with player's first names on the back instead of the customary last name, but then again, would the national audience recognize Acy any more than they will Quincy?

Much will be made of the future of the franchise under the guidance of Phil Jackson. The Knicks own their first-round pick next season, and the more they lose, the better their chances will be to land a franchise big man in the 2015 draft. Stoudamire and Bargnani's expiring contracts will give Jackson money to go costless agent shopping with, but for now, the product on the court is what ticket holders are paying to see. When America turns on ESPN at noon tomorrow, they will see one of the best young point guards in the league, tough role players and veteran leaders. The Knicks will feature none of them.

The Wizards (19-8) come into the Madison Square Garden, one of the bright spots in the East, as a legitimate playoff team with a solid foundation for the future, everything the Knicks are not. Having dropped two straight games, including Tuesday night's 99-91 defeat to a Chicago Bulls team led by a resurgent Derrick Rose, Washington will be ready to play. Wall led a Wizards' fourth quarter comeback against Chicago to take the lead before Rose took over the game and led the Bulls to the victory. Washington will be hungry for a victory under the Broadway/Christmas lights.

The Knicks will likely start Jose Calderon and Tim Hardaway Jr. in the backcourt, with Quincy Acy and Stoudamire joining Melo up front. With the limited personnel and limited defensive talent, Fisher will have his hands full trying to stop Wall and gift wrap a W for the Garden faithful.

The team's current record and the impending roster overhaul make it likely next year's Christmas lineup will again be vastly different. Jim Dolan may own Radio City Music Hall, but for fans at Madison Square Garden, a Christmas Spectacular would be a team that doesn't need a Miracle on 33rd street to win a game in December.

'Tis the season to be jolly.