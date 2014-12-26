Houston Rockets Officially Sign Josh Smith, Waive Tarik Black

Welcome to the Houston Rockets, Josh Smith. With the signing of Smith, he will officially be available to start for the team Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

It's obvious that Smith could not fit in well with the Pistons, as a matter of fact, per league sources; he was a "huge distraction" to the team on and off the court. Smith had a guaranteed deal with Detroit and would have been a Piston for a long time, but the main thing is he just didn't gel with Andre Drummond. It is clear that he was not Stan Van Gundy's "golden boy".

According to multiple reports, the Pistons wanted to offer Smith $27 million to just leave the team and become a costless agent without a huge news break, but he refused and that left the team with no choice but to release him.

The signing of Josh Smith to the Rockets should make Dwight Howard happy as he and Smith both played AAU ball together back in their younger days. Smith told the media in Houston this. "I am happy to be here and I'm fully on board with whatever the team wants me to do." The main question many Rockets fans have asked this writer is if Smith will play against the Grizzlies tonight, and the simple answer is, yes. However, expect Smith to play about 10-20 minutes just to get comfortable with the team and how they run things.

Smith is "low risk" gamble, said one media source. Others have said Smith is a huge gamble, and it would probably hurt the Rockets worse if they made a huge commitment to Smith. With the signing of Smith, Houston had to release big man Tarik Black from the roster to make room for Smith.

It unclear if Black will sign with a team or not, you got to remember he didn't get drafted coming out of college because scouts said he lacked the NBA polish for his position in the league. But being cut, traded, or fired is just a part of the business, and the best thing you can do as a man/woman in the job you have is go out there and show teams what you truly have and become a legend. Black's $500,000 contract for this season was a partial guarantee. There’s a team option of $845,000 on his deal for the 2015-16 season, per Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports.