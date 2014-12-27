Cleveland Cavaliers Take Charge In Fourth Quarter To Beat Orlando Magic, 98-89

The Cleveland Cavaliers win on the road against the Orlando Magic, 98-89. LeBron James led the way with 29 points on 10-of-20 from the field and had five rebounds and eight assists. Kevin Love had 22 points and seven rebounds and made 3 three pointers. Dion Waiters had 17 points off the bench. Tristan Thompson was one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds. Mike Miller added nine points, five rebounds, and five assists and hit 3 three pointers.



The Cleveland Cavaliers shot only 41 percent from the field this game but only allowed 89 points, as they stepped up their defense in the second half. They allowed 53 points in the first half but only 36 in the second half and just 14 points in the fourth quarter.



The Cavs shot a really solid 91 percent from the costless throw line, 24-of-26. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving was out for the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight with a knee contusion. The injury is just day-to-day. Anderson Varejao, of course, was out with torn Achilles which will sit him out for the rest of the season. The Cavaliers are expected to trade for a big man to replace him in the near future.



For the Magic, Tobias Harris led the way with 16 points. Victor Oladipo also had 16 points to go along with eight assists but had five turnovers. Nikola Vucevic put up a nice stat line with 12 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Evan Fournier chipped in with 15 points off the bench.



The Magic shot a respectable 49 percent from the field and were 42.9 percent on 9-of-21 from three but only scored 89 points in the game. They did only make eight costless throws compared to Cavaliers' 24 makes.



The Cleveland Cavaliers are now 18-11 on the season. This was a big win for them on the road after losing on the road to the Miami Heat on Christmas. These next seven games for the Cavs will be important before they go on a difficult five game West coast trip starting January 9th.



The Orlando Magic are 11-21 on the season, but they are still only three games behind the eighth seeded Brooklyn Nets. The Magic now have lost five of their last six games.