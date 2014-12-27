Phoenix Suns Cruise By Sacramento Kings 115-106

Marcus Morris set a career-high 6 three pointers made in a matchup that totaled 14 three pointers for the Suns as they cruised to a victory over the Kings. Morris made his first 6 in a row. Darren Collison led the Kings with 19 points.

"I got my C-Frye on," he said in reference to Channing Frye.

Morris scored 20 points off the bench and continues to being a huge help to the team since last season. Morris led the team in scoring Friday night.

"We just realized how important it is to win these games," Morris said. "The West is getting tougher and tougher every game. We just don't want to be in the position we ended up last year. So we're tightening it up and getting better."

"When we're making the shots, we're getting good looks," Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. "Our three guards – Eric, Goran and Isaiah – can penetrate in there and kick it out. They put a lot of pressure on other teams."

The Suns have slowly but surely over the years built a solid foundation to their team. With three really strong guards, all healthy, it's a mismatch nightmare for a lot of teams. The Kings, however, have continued their depressing season after a great start.