Rajon Rondo Returns To Boston, Dallas Mavericks Trounce Celtics

Rajon Rondo made his return to the parquet on Friday night as a member of the Dallas Mavericks since being traded on December 19th, and did everything in his power to showcase his full arsenal of skills.

Rondo was greeted with a very warm applause from the crowd when announced during the starting lineups, but it didn't take long for the All-Star guard to refocus his attention onto the game at hand. Boston opened the game slow, while the Mavericks put up points quickly onto the scoreboard. The former Celtic captain wasted no time showing off his scoring ability, which was greatly criticized during his time in Boston. Dallas outscored Boston, 31-17, in the first quarter, giving the young club a hole to dig themselves out of.

The Celtics had a tribute video lined up for Rondo and let it roll at the end of the first quarter, highlighting all the tremendous moments RR had in Celtic green. The crowd was eager to give him a very warm thank you after the video, cheers going around the TD Garden as the All-Star guard tried not to get emotional.

The second quarter saw Boston tighten things up a little, as they outscored Dallas and won the quarter, 29-28, a great way to go into halftime. As great as it was to outscore Dallas and win a quarter, Boston struggled to score throughout the game with very poor production from their bench. Monta Ellis torched Boston for 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting, finding ways to hit the most important of shots. Rondo finished the half with 18 points, and was 4-for-4 from the three-point arc, silencing those who said he could not shoot.

After the half, the Mavericks came out ready to put this game away, firing on all cylinders and getting fantastic production out of center Tyson Chandler, who finished the game with eight points and 16 rebounds. Boston saw itself go down by as much as 25 points in the third quarter, and veteran guard Jameer Nelson tried his best to get his team back into the game. Nelson drove to the basket on multiple occasions in this game, not always hitting his mark but doing something the Celtics lacked. Boston shot 43 percent from the field in this game, most of those shots coming from outside the paint and behind the three-point line.

Quarter number four saw Boston climb back into the game, with help from Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart, and new acquisition Jae Crowder. These three helped energize a Celtics defense that was lacking and got the lead down to seven, but it was Rondo who extinguished any hopes of a complete comeback. Rondo finished the game with a high of 29 points, going 5-for-7 from the three-point line and 12-of-17 overall from the field.

The Mavericks put Boston away in this one, 119-101, and Rajon Rondo's return to Boston was extremely triumphant.

Dallas has off until Sunday when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at 1 pm ET. Meanwhile, Boston has a quick turnaround and will travel to Chicago to play Derrick Rose and the Bulls Saturday evening at 8 pm ET.