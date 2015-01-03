Rajon Rondo Returns To Boston, Dallas Mavericks Trounce Celtics

Rajon Rondo made his return to the parquet on Friday night as a member of the Dallas Mavericks since being traded on December 19th, and did everything in his power to showcase his full arsenal of skills.  

Rondo was greeted with a very warm applause from the crowd when announced during the starting lineups, but it didn't take long for the All-Star guard to refocus his attention onto the game at hand. Boston opened the game slow, while the Mavericks put up points quickly onto the scoreboard. The former Celtic captain wasted no time showing off his scoring ability, which was greatly criticized during his time in Boston. Dallas outscored Boston, 31-17, in the first quarter, giving the young club a hole to dig themselves out of.

The Celtics had a tribute video lined up for Rondo and let it roll at the end of the first quarter, highlighting all the tremendous moments RR had in Celtic green. The crowd was eager to give him a very warm thank you after the video, cheers going around the TD Garden as the All-Star guard tried not to get emotional.

 Look tribute video here: