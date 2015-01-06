Depleted New York Knicks Match Franchise Record With 12th Straight Loss

The New York Knicks continue to set new records for futility this season. Having been beset by poor play and ill health, the Knicks came into the day with the most losses in the NBA and an 11-game losing streak. A loss to the Memphis Grizzlies would match the franchise's all-time record for consecutive single-season losses.

With the team's commitment to Carmelo Anthony this past off-season, and 4 years, $100 million remaining on his contract, New York Knicks President Phil Jackson cut what was left of the cord on the 2014-2015 season Monday prior to the team's game in Memphis. The Knicks agreed to send J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-team trade designed to clear additional cap space for next season's costless agent class.

The 12th consecutive loss quickly followed.

The Knicks fell to the Grizzlies, 105-83, at the FedEx Forum Monday night. Mike Conley led Memphis with 22 points on 9 of 12 shooting, with seven assists and seven rebounds. Marc Gasol and Tony Allen chipped in with 14 points apiece.

With the traded players unavailable and injuries to Carmelo Anthony, Amar'e Stoudemire, and Andrea Bargnani, the Knicks (5-32) entered the game with nine available players. Coach Derek Fisher elected to start Jose Calderon and Shane Larkin in the back court, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jason Smith, and Cole Aldrich up front, and the Knicks managed to stay close for the first 18 minutes before the Grizzlies ran past them and away with the game.

Memphis (25-9) jumped out to leads of 11-2 and 16-4 before ending the first quarter ahead, 21-14. The Grizzlies struggled from the field early, missing their first 18 shots outside the paint through the midpoint of the second, before a 10-0 Memphis run pushed the home team ahead for good.

Memphis blew the game open in the third, outscoring New York, 37-26, in the frame, before stretching the lead to 26 early in the fourth. It was the 13th game this season the Knicks trailed by 20 points or more. The depleted Knicks have lost 22 out of their last 23 contests.

Quincy Acy led the Knicks off the bench with 19 points and 14 boards. Knicks rookie Cleanthony Early played much of the fourth quarter on his way to 29 minutes of court time, and Travis Wear, the undrafted rookie, played 22 minutes.

With the Knicks loss and the Philadelphia 76ers win over the LeBron-less Cavaliers, the Knicks moved into sole possession of last place in the league. If the season were to end today, the Knicks would have the highest chance to win the draft lottery and the number one overall pick in the 2015 draft.