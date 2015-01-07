Four Teams Interested In Veteran Big Man Jermaine O’Neal

The Portland Trail Blazers are the latest team to show interest in veteran big man Jermaine O’Neal, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein. The Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Clippers are the other three teams to register interest in the 36-year old.

O’Neal played last season for the Golden State Warriors, averaging 7.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He wants to join a contending team where he is likely to see a significant role. So which one of these teams would be the best option for O’Neal?

The Los Angeles Clippers have a stacked bench and added Spencer Hawes and re-signed Glen Davis this offseason to solidify their frontcourt. In addition, they also brought in Ekpe Udoh for more depth. It seems like O’Neal may not see many minutes if he chooses the Clippers.

The Blazers currently have three centers, with one of them injured at the moment. Robin Lopez, Chris Kaman, and Meyers Leonard seem to be enough for Portland. They wouldn’t really find minutes for O’Neal behind all those bigs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers most recently lost Anderson Varejao to a season-ending Achilles injury. They are left with minimal size, as they are extremely thin at the center position. This is a team where O’Neal could see plenty of minutes.

The Dallas Mavericks, meanwhile, also have a huge void at the backup center position after the Rajon Rondo trade. Greg Smith is currently their backup big man, but he is a bit undersized. O’Neal would play a huge role with Dallas as well.

Thus, the Cavaliers and Mavericks are two teams that would make sense for the veteran big. The rest is up to him. At this point, the Mavericks are playing at a higher level than the Cavaliers, as they are poised to make another championship run. That alone could play a factor in O’Neal’s selection.

Jermaine O’Neal’s decision should be made soon. In the meantime, all the aforementioned teams are also looking at backup plans, which include the likes of Emeka Okafor and newly waived Samuel Dalembert.