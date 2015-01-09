Phoenix Suns Acquire Brandan Wright In Deal With Boston Celtics

After acquiring Brandan Wright for Rajon Rondo about two weeks ago, the Boston Celtics have now traded him to the Phoenix Suns for a 2015 first-round draft pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports.

The first-round pick that is headed to Boston is from the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it is top 12 protected in 2015 and 2016. After that, the pick turns into two second rounders, which is the more likely case.

Wright was part of the blockbuster Rajon Rondo deal, and he only played eight games for the Celtics, averaging just 3.3 points and 2.1 rebounds. He had a minimal role with Boston, only playing 10.8 minutes a game.

As a member of the Suns, Wright, 27, could see more minutes behind Alex Len. He gives Phoenix more length and athleticism at the center and power forward positions.

Meanwhile, the Celtics continue to prepare for the future, as they stock pile on draft picks.

This is a solid trade for both teams. The Celtics collect more draft picks, while the Suns add a talented, young big man to their bench.

In addition to this trade, the Celtics are closing in on a deal that will send Jeff Green to the Memphis Grizzlies for Tayshaun Prince and another first-round pick.